Where we listen if the ground would rattle as you walked by, where the sky’s clear-blue fields lead to scorching hot days, the water’s surface shines clear with sunlight beaming through still streams. Journey with a Mexican Native from South Central Texas now navigating the wintry landscapes of Minnesota.

What I have lived through

As I’ve lived through many lives with different members across my families, the earth has always been near to my heart and guiding my feet across the changing landscape. My family is from Uvalde, Texas, originally, and we share in the loss and remembrance of the 21 lives taken on May 24th, 2022, at Robb Elementary. The Uvalde school shooting and the impacts of climate change on our marginalized communities are critical issues that demand our attention and action. Both events create a climate of fear and uncertainty, affecting mental health, social cohesion, and economic stability. Just as climate change can lead to displacement and loss of resources, the tragedy in Uvalde has resulted in grieving families, disrupted educational environments, and increased demands on available mental health services. Furthermore, both issues highlight systemic failures, be it in gun control or climate resilience, underscoring the need for community solidarity and proactive measures to foster healing and adaptability in the face of constant growing challenges.

During my childhood in Uvalde, I’d spend a majority of my time outside in the sun, playing in the dirt and wandering the dry fields. As an adult, I still find time to play in the dirt and wander through the fields, holding onto the sun’s warm grasp. The heat of a scorching sun has stayed a constant reminder of home, with cool night skies packed full of stars and constellations. Truly a spectacle to see! This heat made for some of the most memorable moments in my childhood, whether it was a trip to the Nueces or Frio river, or running through the park after the paleta cart with my mother and two younger siblings, or even eating homemade raspado after school.

One of my favorite features from Robb Elementary was the open hallways between classes with their metal roof cover, and of course, running from my classrooms to the playground after lunch or during gym. As of last July, I revisited the town with my mother and cousin when we picked up our Abuela. Seeing the school taped off with police vehicles was heartbreaking, my thoughts are with the families that lost so much that day. The crosses at the corner of the curb drew us in as we walked around the perimeter fence. Coming to the wall of locks near the portraits of both teachers, with somber steps we walked onward.

Remember the 21 lives lost

The tragic shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde left devastating scars that will take much time to heal and prompted a collective call for change that resonated beyond the immediate community, forever altering the lives of families, friends, and educators. The profound grief and trauma felt in Uvalde mirror the heavy weight of loss that many communities across the nation experience in the wake of similar acts of violence. However, just as nature has an innate ability to heal, from vibrant wildflowers that bloom after a wildfire to resilient trees that withstand storms, so too can the Uvalde community find strength and solace in unity, fostering support systems that nurture recovery and remembrance while planting seeds of hope for a safer future. Prioritizing students’ safety and education is a crucial step many parents focus on and use to foster resilience amid grief.

May we never forget the 21 lives lost

Looking back at my education, I never got the opportunity to learn about our changing climate. In Texas, climate education in schools has faced significant challenges, particularly due to state legislation and educational standards that often lack comprehensive coverage of climate science. Critics argue that the state’s curriculum guidelines downplay or omit critical aspects of climate change, its causes, and its impacts, leading to a knowledge gap among students. The lack of robust climate education can hinder young people’s understanding of urgent environmental issues and their implications for the future, leaving them ill-equipped to engage in discussions and solutions around climate change.

Growing up, the temperatures were always high, and I assumed I would never see a snow day in the South. Texas has now experienced multiple Winter Storm Warnings and several instances of snowfall. The child in me would be ecstatic to see snow in the sun! The current me is fearful for the future of my family’s safety amidst the systemic inequity plaguing our country. Repetitive tragedies in our kids’ school systems have ingrained this fear in many other families. The rivers we swam at together are now dried and gone, leaving behind huge scorching hot rock beds. Heat can pose threats to health and human safety, such as fatigue, heat stroke, heat exhaustion, and heat cramps. During a heat wave, “feels like” temperatures can also reach levels that cause hospitalization and even death for certain individuals

What are we doing?

Historically, we are in a major impact point for our species and planet. We must work towards the Drawdown point and climate change mitigation to heal our planet with one another. To further this healing journey, we can take action on environmental justice with intergenerational groups advocating for safer, greener public spaces, ensuring equitable access to clean air and water for all, and promoting policies that prioritize the health of communities disproportionately affected by violence and environmental degradation. Together, through the revitalization of our natural surroundings and a commitment to restorative justice, we’ll continue paving the way for a more compassionate and greener future. We can ensure accessible climate education for students also seeking ways to take care of our planet and communities.