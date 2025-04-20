Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said Bukayo Saka was left in pain after suffering a knock in the 4-0 away win at Ipswich Town on Sunday, although he ruled out any chance of a “serious” injury.

Saka spent three months out with a hamstring injury this season, only just returning in time to help Arsenal past Real Madrid and into the Champions League semifinals.

The England winger received treatment after a poor tackle from Ipswich left-back Leif Davis, whose studs dragged down the back of Saka’s heels. The tackle earned Davis a red card, while Saka was later spotted with his foot wrapped in ice on the Arsenal bench.

“I didn’t see the tackle, it was quite fast,” Arteta said. “It’s a good decision from the referee. He in a bit of pain but thankfully it doesn’t look anything too serious.”

Arsenal are next in action on Wednesday when they host Crystal Palace in the Premier League. They then face Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League semifinal first leg on April 29.