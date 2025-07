WIMBLEDON, England — Ivan Ivanov of Bulgaria won his first Grand Slam title by beating Ronit Karki of the United States 6-2, 6-3 in the Wimbledon juniors final on Sunday.

The 16-year-old Ivanov became the second Bulgarian to win the title after Grigor Dimitrov in 2008.

He never faced a break point against Karki and finished with 22 winners, compared to six for his opponent.

Karki was trying to become the first qualifier to win the title since Noah Rubin in 2014.