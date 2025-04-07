While uncertainty rocks the US’s Centers for Disease Control and National Institutes of Health, when it comes to avian flu, the US Department of Agriculture is still carrying the torch.

In recent weeks concerns over the bird flu have grown as the US government has continued to shutter clinical research, epidemiology and pandemic preparedness. Fortunately the Department of Agriculture, while primarily focused on bird flu in commercial poultry operations and dairy herds, will continue to monitor the epidemic. In the long term, restoring funding for the CDC and NIH infection and immunity programs is essential to North American biosecurity. While not ideal, as a stop gap, the Department of Agriculture might be able to keep their finger in the dyke until funding is restored.

In a communication sent out this week, the USDA announced a funding competition intended to boost research into fighting the highly pathogenic strains of avain influenza currently circulating on poultry farms across the USA. The agency will fund projects based on prevention, therapeutics and vaccine development as a matter of urgency. With an investment of $100 million the government agency will prioritise projects that focus on

Development of novel therapeutics and improved diagnostics to address HPAI in poultry.

Research to further understand risk pathways of avian influenza for producers and to inform improved biosecurity and response strategies.

Development of novel vaccines to protect poultry from HPAI while promoting biosecurity.

The USDA has set a deadline of May 19 2025. More information on this funding opportunity can be found at grants.gov number mUSDA-APHIS-10025-VSSP0000-25-0015.