Ethereum (ETH) continued its upward trajectory Wednesday, clocking a 10% gain in 24 hours to breach past the vaunted $2,600 mark. Market watchers attribute this surge to a confluence of factors, primarily fueled by anticipation of a forthcoming Ethereum exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the wake of the expected approval for a Bitcoin ETF in the US.

In a historic move that cryptocurrency aficionados hope will bring more individual and institutional investors into the market, the US Securities and Exchange Commission has approved the first spot bitcoin exchange traded funds on Thursday.

Ethereum ETF Buzz Sparks Strategic Moves

“There’s a noticeable trend towards frontrunning the ether ETF,” noted Alex Onufriychuk, CEO of Kaminari, in a Telegram message. This sentiment aligns with the prevailing belief that Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, would be the next candidate for an ETF after Bitcoin.

Adding fuel to the fire, a prominent investor, dubbed a “whale” in the crypto universe, made a strategic move by transferring 9,705 ETH (nearly $23 million) from Binance to Compound. This was followed by a 12 million Tether (USDT) loan, seemingly used to further accumulate ETH. The whale subsequently executed three profitable ETH transactions, netting roughly $5 million.

This decisive action signaled two things: confidence in Ethereum’s future and the potential for profit-taking, which could introduce short-term volatility. Despite the risk, the whale’s activity bolstered positive market sentiment.

Ethereum currently trading at $2,607.8 on the daily chart: TradingView.com

Further validating this optimism, Ethereum’s network metrics experienced a surge. Both network growth and token velocity saw increases, indicating heightened interest from new addresses and more token movement. These on-chain metrics paint a promising picture for ETH’s future.

ETH Futures Surge Amid ETF Optimism

Also adding to the bullish case, Open Interest for ETH futures contracts jumped 15% in recent days, reaching $4.57 billion at the time of writing. This signifies more traders entering the market and anticipating significant price gains following a potential ETF approval.

Ethereum vs. Bitcoin Open Interest | Source: Velo Data

According to reports, crypto traders expect Ethereum’s price to rise after a favorable ETF judgment, even though Bitcoin is getting more attention in the media. If this situation plays out, the price of ETH could soon go beyond $2,600.

However, it’s crucial to remember that the cryptocurrency market remains volatile, and unforeseen factors could still impact prices.

The timeline for an Ethereum ETF approval is uncertain, and regulatory hurdles could create delays. Additionally, broader market conditions and news on Ethereum development could also play a role.

Investors should carefully consider their risk tolerance and conduct thorough research before making any investment decisions, particularly in the dynamic and unpredictable world of cryptocurrencies.

Disclaimer: The article is provided for educational purposes only. It does not represent the opinions of NewsBTC on whether to buy, sell or hold any investments and naturally investing carries risks. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use information provided on this website entirely at your own risk.