Bun B knows a thing or two about rap legends being that he’s one himself, and he’s come to the conclusion that OGs are treated better in his hometown of Houston than anywhere else.

The Trill OG made the declaration in an interview with Idea Generation published on Thursday (August 24). While being sure to assert that he wasn’t saying people from Houston are better than anyone else, he explained that the city just supports older legacy artists the best.

“I’m not saying that we better than people, but we understand our city and our culture better than I think other people do and we represent it way better than anybody,” he said. “You could never fill up Giants Stadium with people who haven’t had a hit record in 15 years. When we did the first rodeo, the newest record was ‘Playa’s Anthem.’ That’s from 2007! That was the newest record!”

He continued: “When we did it this year, the newest record was ‘All Gold Everything.’ Trinidad James. That’s an 11-year-old old record. Man this city is different, bro. Houston is really different. I go all over the country. Name me a city that celebrates their old school artists like Houston. There is not. Nobody. No one.

“You go to L.A., they don’t celebrate old school. Maybe Snoop [Dogg] and [Ice] Cube but Battlecat and those dudes? They don’t get the respect they supposed to get. Big Daddy Kane and them, they getting all that love now because it’s the 50th anniversary [of Hip Hop]. But they don’t be showing up for Rakim and them all the time. I don’t give a fuck who it is.”

Bun concluded: “Literally hundreds of people, almost 2000 people showed up at Trill Burgers yesterday to support [late Houston rapper] Big Pokey to buy a meal and a soda. Houston is different.”

related news Bun B Extends Trill Burgers Invite To Beyoncé After Learning Of Restaurant ‘Ban’ August 28, 2023

Elsewhere in the interview, Bun B revisited the inner workings of the first contract that UGK signed with Jive Records back in the 1990s and how there were life-altering components to it catered toward himself and the late Pimp C.

“The most fucked up thing about the UGK contract was there was a death/jail clause in my contract,” Bun B began. “Which stated that if one of us died or if one of us went to jail, that we can replace that member, but at a lower percentage rate. And I was actually asked if I wanted to exercise this clause when Pimp C went to jail.”

Pimp C was sentenced to eight years in prison in August 2002 but was released in December of 2005.

He went on: “This was in the original contract I signed in 1992. A death clause — and I can replace my dead friend but at a lower rate. So yeah that was the kind of thing — and obviously, we had a fucked up recoupment and all of that. There were amendments in the contract that we signed in 1992, that we didn’t fully fix until Pimp came home from prison in like, 2005.”