Bun B has recently caught a Drake show, and needless to say, he’s now a bona fide fan of the Toronto rapper.

The Houston OG took to his Instagram on Saturday (September 16) to let his followers know that he’d checked out a recent show, and they’d be well-advised to attend a show of their own if they get a chance to do so.

“If at all possible, do NOT miss your chance to see the @champagnepapi It’s All A Blur tour,” he wrote in the caption. “Da Boy gives a hell of an experience. I was thoroughly impressed with the production value and the performances from @centralcee @zackbia and @21savage as well. You killed it bruh!”

Later on in the evening, Drake showed some love to Bun B, and even put him on the big screen. “Get the legendary Bun B on the camera real quick!” Drake said. “This my dog right here. Raised me up in this shit.”

Check out the post, and the video, below.

Drake shows love to “legendary” Bun B in Dallas 🤝 https://t.co/52WCdDsvQrpic.twitter.com/AjtGuGE8mt — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) September 18, 2023

This is just the latest bit of fun that Drake has been having on the It’s All A Blur Tour, which kicked off back in July. Fans knew that they were in for a wild ride when the Scorpion rapper performed with a giant sperm on the first night of the tour.

Roughly halfway through his opening show at the United Center on July 5, giant, holographic sperm cells could be seen floating above the stage and swirling around Drake as he performed his 2016 Views song “Child’s Play.”

related news Drake Wakes Up Sleepy Fan After They Doze Off At His Show August 7, 2023

There was no context given for the bizarre biological lights show, but it certainly caught fans’ attention on social media.

“All this talk about black women’s respectability policies and Drake in here with a damn floating sperm,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“Drake corny asf cuz why he got sperm flying around the stage [crying face emoji],” another perplexed fan commented.

Surprisingly, this isn’t the first time that Drake and sperm have made headlines together.

Last year, a rumor circulated suggesting the Toronto star spikes his condoms with hot sauce before having sex after a purported Instagram model claimed he seasoned the prophylactic with spice to kill his sperm.