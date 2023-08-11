Bun B has reacted to news of Tory Lanez‘s 10-year imprisonment for shooting Megan Thee Stallion, calling it a “wake-up call” for domestic violence.

TMZ stopped the Texas rap legend in NYC on Thursday (August 10) to get his thoughts on Lanez’s sentencing. When asked if the decision was a “wake-up call for Hip Hop,” he responded by saying it was a “wake-up call for violence against women” in general.

“I think it’s a wake-up call for violence against women,” he stated. “I don’t think this has anything to do with Hip Hop. If there were nobody in Hip Hop involved in this, this would still not be a good thing for us to see in this world right now.”

Bun B was also asked if he had any words of encouragement for Tory, to which he replied: “Look man, just keep your head up, you know? Obviously, Tory might not be the biggest fan of mine, but I don’t wish prison on anybody and I hope he comes home safe.”

In August 2020, Bun B took to Instagram to speak up for Megan Thee Stallion against Tory Lanez.

“Tory Lanez did some whore shit, period,” he said at the time. “Yeah, I know Tory, I know his manager and all them, fuck all that though. Fuck all that. If the man on drugs, get him some goddamn rehab. If the man got mental health issues, get him some therapy.

“But you not gon’ sit here and shoot this girl and we not gon’ say nothing. That shit not real n-gga shit. It’s not. Anytime a man hurts a woman, that’s obsession. That ain’t love. He had no reason to shoot this girl.”

Tory Lanez responded to his comments on “Sorry But I Had To…,” which appeared on 2020’s DAYSTAR album.

“We got Bun B on live sayin’ I should burn in a cage/ In these times of Black lives, he sayin’ I should turn to a slave/ If [inaudible] heard that, then my n-gga would have a rage right now/ No diss to Pimp and Bun, but you made ‘Big Pimpin’ son/ Pourin’ champagne on women faces while they flick they tongue.

“I’m too young to give you lessons, but I’d like to give you one/ Please stay the fuck up out my case, I ain’t convicted, son.”

Bun B revisited his comments in December 2020, where he stood by siding with Megan Thee Stallion to “protect our Black women.”

“I mean, people are usually waiting for that first person to say something, and then more and more people will step to the table,” he said. “I feel like if I hadn’t said anything, I’m not sure how much people would have even spoken on this issue.

“And if my relationship with Tory Lanez is damaged, then so be it. We have to protect our Black women and any Black man that doesn’t feel the same way is not my brother.”