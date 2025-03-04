Destiny 2’s Heresy Act 2 is set to launch soon. Bungie has shared key details about the release date, new weapons and seasonal activities.

Release Date and Duration



Heresy Act 2 will be available from March 11, 2025. This aligns with Destiny 2’s weekly reset. Unlike previous episodes, this act will last for only three weeks. Act 3 is scheduled to arrive on April 1.

Destiny 2’s weekly reset times across different time zones is 9:00 AM Pacific Time (PT), 12:00 Eastern Time (ET), 17:00 Greenwich Mean Time (GMT), 18:00 Central European Time (CET) and 03:00 Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST).

Livestream



Bungie has scheduled a preview livestream for Heresy Act 2 on March 4. The event will start at

10:00 AM Pacific Time (PT), 6:00 PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) and 1:00 PM Eastern Time (ET). Players can watch the livestream on Bungie’s official Twitch channel.

Weapons

It is uncertain whether all seasonal weapons will be available during Act 2. Some might be introduced in Act 3. At least two weapons will be accessible through the Court of Blades and the Tome of Want.

Here are the listed weapons and their archetypes:

Anamnesis (Void Bow – Lightweight)

Mirror Imago (Strand Submachine Gun – Adaptive)

Refusal of the Call (Strand Glaive – Adaptive)

Division (Arc Sidearm – Heavy Burst)

Afterlight (Void Fusion Rifle – Adaptive)

FAQs

When does Heresy Act 2 start and end?

Heresy Act 2 begins on March 11, 2025, with Destiny 2’s weekly reset. It will last for three weeks and end when Act 3 starts on April 1.

How can I watch the Bungie Heresy Act 2 livestream?

Bungie’s livestream will be available on its official Twitch channel on March 4. Players can tune in at 10 AM PT, 6 PM GMT, or 1 PM ET.

