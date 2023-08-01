It has been confirmed on its website that the Bungo Stray Dogs series cast Kenjiro Tsuda for the character of Bram for the fifth season.

The season premiered on July 13 and is going to have eleven episodes.

Who is Kenjiro Tsuda and the character of Bram?

Kenjiro Tsuda’s role as Bram shouldn’t come out as a surprise. He is, in a way, one of the most underrated voice actors in all of the anime industry. Some of his most notorious roles include Nanami Kento from Jujutsu Kaisen, Seto Kaiba from Yu-Gi-Oh!, and Overhaul from My Hero Academia.

On the other hand, the character that Tsuda is going to voice, Bram Stoker, obviously named after the famous English writer, is an immortal being that has sided with Fyodor Dostoyevsky.

What is Bungo Stray Dogs

Bungo Stray Dogs is a manga series written by Kafka Asagiri and drawn by Sango Arukawa and started publication back in 2012 and has been running ever since. The focus of the series is a group known as the Armed Detective Agency, which deals with a lot of dangerous jobs. The Bungo Stray Dogs anime started airing in 2016 by Studio Bones, known for My Hero Academia, and it has enjoyed a lot of positive comments and reception ever since.