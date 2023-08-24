Nowadays, after a few too many COVID-induced online shopping sessions, it’s easy to be overwhelmed by the sheer amount of stuff you have lying around the house. Thankfully, our mates at Bunnings have come up with a customisable and stylish solution in its new Lugna storage range, and let me tell you, IKEA has some competition.

Take a look at Bunnings’ Lugna range

Image: Bunnings

According to Bunnings’ website, Lugna is “inspired by European design” and built on the belief that homes can be transformed by hardware that has “lasting quality and style”.

The range features an array of cabinets, doors, drawers and fixtures that are designed to redesign your office, bedroom and wardrobe spaces.

Some of the features of the range include easy DIY assembly and disassembly, modular design, trade quality finishes, five different colour options and multiple depth and height options, and moisture, scratch and stain-resistant materials.

Bunnings also offers an online planning tool so you can visualise your storage makeover before purchasing your pieces.

You’ll be able to enter your room specifics, choose your cabinet shells, shelves and drawers, and then top things off with accessories. From there, you can print your plan and a price list and take it to either your local Bunnings or online to order your items.

Bunnings

Prices across the range vary depending on size and colour, but here are some examples of products so you can get an idea:

Lugna 2045 x 450 x 16mm White Right Hand Door – $81.24

Lugna White Adjustable Cabinet Shelf (750 x 580mm) 2 pack – $65.55

Lugna 110° Silver Hinge (2pk) – $10.73

Lugna 512 x 900 x 380mm White Cabinet Shell – $142.41

Lugna 2048 x 750 x 380mm Sand Cabinet Shell – $249.40

All in all, Bunnings’ Lugna range provides a reasonably easy, affordable and stylish way to give your storage areas a makeover.

You can find out more about the range here. Find other DIY tips we’ve gathered from Bunnings here.