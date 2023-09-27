Keeping plants alive is no easy feat. Some people are blessed with the skill to fill their homes with lush greenery, while others, despite trying their very best, fail miserably, plant after plant. If you happen to fall into the latter category, well… you’re in luck because, apparently, Bunnings has a policy that allows shoppers to return their dead plant(s).

The hardware store’s ‘Perfect Plant Promise’ enables shoppers to return dead plants within 12 months for a refund or replacement simply by taking the plant and receipt to a local Bunnings store. Then, a staff member in the garden section will examine the plant and determine whether it’s eligible on a case-by-case basis.

“All our plants are guaranteed for 12 months*, so if you’re not 100 per cent happy, return your plant (with receipt) and we’ll refund it,” the website reads.

This means if your Bunnings Fiddle Leaf Fig hasn’t quite blossomed into the tree you had hoped for or your Peace Lily has turned a sickly shade of yellow within its first year of life under your care, you can get your money back or exchange it for another.

The policy excludes seedlings as well as potted colours (bloomers), which are short-lived plants that aren’t expected to live for more than three to five months.

Surprisingly, the ‘Perfect Plant Promise’ has been around for quite a few years, but thousands of customers have only just found out about the life-changing information after going viral on TikTok.

Georgia, who goes by the handle @georgiamagill, posted a video detailing her conversation with a Bunnings checkout employee who informed her of this ‘unbelievable’ policy.

“I was in Bunnings today, and as I was checking out, the lady was like ‘make sure you keep your receipt on your plants,” Georgia began.

After questioning why, the employee said: “Because they come with a 12-month warranty. It doesn’t really matter how they die; we’ll just replace them for you within a 12-month period.”

“Do you know the amount of plants that have died on me? This is life-changing information,” Georgia said.

Bunnings plant hack. Image: TikTok/@georgiamagill

The video has been viewed over 1.2 million times at the time of writing, with over 1.2k people leaving comments.

“WHAT?!? This is the most valuable tiktok I have seen in so long,” one person exclaimed.

Another said, “So you’re telling me I’ve spent thousands on dead plants I could have exchanged.”

A third person wrote: “Hahaha omg I am so glad!!! I bought some plants and I know they will die in a few weeks. At least I know I can replace.”

One Bunnings worker even shared a handy tip for those who struggle to keep receipts on hand.

“(From a Bunnings worker) either take a photo of your receipt or ask for it to be sent via SMS as they fade,” they said.

Other commenters also mentioned the dead plant needs to be returned in its original pot for Bunnings to accept it. “Heads up, you need to keep the original pot it was sold in… Bunnings wouldn’t accept my return without the pot,” one TikToker noted.

A second person wrote: “Ex bunnings worker here, keep the original pot so we know what plant it is, not everyone in store is a plat (sic) expert lol.”

Obviously, the ideal situation is that your plants thrive in your care and have no need to be replaced, so do your research before your next plant purchase – please and thank you – but it’s good to know you have options if your plant baby does decide to die on you.

Lead Image Credit: Bunnings/TikTok