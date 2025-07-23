



Fast-food chains don’t generally break down how much of their business comes from beverage sales. The number is high and it’s growing.

“Beverages can represent over 40% of sales for quick‑service and fast casual restaurants,” according to a 2023 report from FastCasual.com.

That number can be argued, but the value of beverages to the quick-serve restaurant (QSR) market can’t.

“The range for restaurant profit margins typically spans anywhere from 0-15%, but the average restaurant profit margin usually falls between 3-5%,” restaurant service provider Toast shared.

Beverages can have an 80-90% profit margin. A soda poured by the customer will be on the higher end (as the cup usually costs more than the beverage) while a staff or barista-made coffee beverage, or a cold, or frozen drink will come in on the lower-end of the scale.

Those margins are enticing and that’s why McDonald’s has spent hundreds of millions of dollars trying to get customers to consider it a coffee and specialty drink brand. The Golden Arches literally launched a spinoff concept, CosMcs, around beverage development last year.

That project was closed, but some of its drinks will be added to the McDonald’s (MCD) menu.

Starbucks’ new CEO Brian Niccol has made coffee and a return to basics a focus of his first days at the chain.

Now, Burger King wants a bigger piece of the beverage pie.

McDonald’s has tried to expand its beverage sales. Image source: Shutterstock

Burger King goes after beverage sales

Restaurant Brands International’s QSR Burger King has been remaking its global business as part of its $400 million “Reclaim the Flame” program. It has worked on making menu changes and now it’s turning its attention to beverages.

“Burger King is expanding its beverage lineup this summer with the introduction of new Iced Coffee with Cold Foam, Strawberry Lemonade, and Mango Peach Lemonade at participating locations,” Fast Food Post first reported:

Debuting in four varieties and starting at $2.99 each (although prices may vary by market), here’s a look at Burger King’s new beverage lineup.

Vanilla Cold Foam : Brewed iced coffee mixed with cream and vanilla-flavored syrup, served over ice and topped with creamy foam.

: Brewed iced coffee mixed with cream and vanilla-flavored syrup, served over ice and topped with creamy foam. Mocha Cold Foam : Brewed iced coffee blended with cream and mocha-flavored syrup, served over ice and finished with a creamy cold foam topping.

: Brewed iced coffee blended with cream and mocha-flavored syrup, served over ice and finished with a creamy cold foam topping. Plain Cold Foam : Brewed iced coffee swirled with cream and served over ice with a creamy cold foam topping.

: Brewed iced coffee swirled with cream and served over ice with a creamy cold foam topping. Black Cold Foam: Brewed iced coffee served over ice and finished with a topping of creamy cold foam.

Meanwhile, made with real fruit juice, the Strawberry Lemonade features lemonade mixed with sugar, strawberry fruit puree, and natural flavors, while the Mango Peach Lemonade combines the brand’s lemonade with sugar, mango peach-flavored puree, and natural flavors. They’re priced at $3.39 and $2.99, respectively,” the website added.

What’s New at Burger King (Summer 2025)

4 Iced Coffee Cold Foam options (Vanilla, Mocha, Plain, Black)

2 Real Juice Lemonades (Strawberry, Mango Peach)

Prices from $2.99 to $3.39

Available now at participating U.S. locations

Nutrition information for Burger King’s new drinks

Vanilla Iced Coffee with Cold Foam (small):

270 calories

16 grams of fat

13 grams of saturated fat

90 milligrams of sodium

31 grams of carbs

28 grams of sugar

2 grams of protein

Mocha Iced Coffee with Cold Foam (small):

280 calories

16 grams of fat

13 grams of saturated fat

100 milligrams of sodium

31 grams of carbs

26 grams of sugar

2 grams of protein

Plain Iced Coffee with Cold Foam (small):

280 calories

16 grams of fat

13 grams of saturated fat

90 milligrams of sodium

32 grams of carbs

29 grams of sugar

2 grams of protein

Black Iced Coffee with Cold Foam (small):

120 calories

9 grams of fat

9 grams of saturated fat

55 milligrams of sodium

10 grams of carbs

8 grams of sugar

0 grams of protein

Strawberry Lemonade:

300 calories

0 grams of fat

45 milligrams of sodium

75 grams of carbs

73 grams of sugar

0 grams of protein

Mango Peach Lemonade:

300 calories

0 grams of fat

45 milligrams of sodium

74 grams of carbs

72 grams of sugar

0 grams of protein

Burger King’s turnaround efforts have been successful so far.

“Turning now to Burger King in the U.S. and Canada, which grew comparable sales 1% in 2024. In the fourth quarter, Burger King U.S. outperformed major burger QSR peers with a 1.5% increase in comparable sales, a solid achievement following last year’s 6.4% increase,” RBI CEO Josh Kobza shared during the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call.

