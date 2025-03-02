BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL)— Though Vietnam Veterans Day is on March 29, it’s never too early or too late to remember their sacrifices for the country.

To honor many Vietnam Veterans who weren’t given the warmest welcome when they returned home from the war, the Vietnam Commemoration Program has been responsible for ceremonies held around the country. For Saturday’s ceremony, Diana Mason with the Department of Defense visited the Saint Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Burkburnett to honor veterans across all military branches who served in Vietnam.

As a long-time partner of the program, Mason continues to take pride in recognizing fellow veterans.

“I still have the same excitement for the program as I did when I first started,” Mason said. “And welcoming home the Vietnam era veteran did not happen like it should have happened, and it’s about time we welcomed them home.”

The Vietnam War Commemoration program began in 2012 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War. Since then, the program has played a part in honoring well over 1 million veterans nationwide.

