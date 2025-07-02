Local, state and federal agencies across the Washington have issued burn bans as much of the state continues to face drought conditions that present above-normal risk for wildfires.

A Stage 1 burn ban for unincorporated King County has been in effect since Monday. The ban prohibits yard debris fires and fires set to clear land but does allow cooking or recreational fires for now. Recreational fires must be in a metal or concrete firepit, and firewood must be seasoned and dry.

“Expected periods of higher temperatures will expand the amount of dry fuel load and reduce the amount of moisture in vegetation in our communities,” the King County Department of Local Services said in a blog post last week. “This in turn increases the risk of an uncontrolled fire when burning yard debris.”

The Snohomish County Fire Marshal has also issued a Stage 1 outdoor burning ban for the unincorporated areas, effective July 1 through Aug. 31. The county noted outdoor burning is prohibited at all times in many of its cities including Edmonds, Everett, Lynnwood and Marysville.

Pierce County’s annual burn ban for the unincorporated area kicked in June 1.

For those living in incorporated areas, agencies advised residents to contact their own fire department to check on the status of burn bans in their respective cities.

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources has issued a ban on unpermitted fires in much of its managed land, including all of Eastern Washington. You can check the status of the burn ban on the department’s website at dnr.wa.gov.

Washington State Parks has also issued burn bans in some of its parks, which you can check at st.news/waparkburnban.

Starting Thursday, July 3, campfires will be banned in the entirety of North Cascades National Park Service Complex, which includes the Ross Lake and Lake Chelan national recreation areas. The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest has also expanded campfire restrictions across the forest, which went into effect on Wednesday.

Mount Rainier National Park has had a parkwide fire ban since June 10.