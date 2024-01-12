Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

45 min +2: Ogbene crosses from a deep position on the right. Adebayo goes up with Trafford and claps the keeper in the chops with his forearm. Free kick.

45 min: There will be three additional first-half minutes.

44 min: Ogbene once again romps down the right. He’s got nobody up with him, though, and the move, such as it is, eventually breaks down. The Irish winger continues to carry Luton’s greatest threat.

42 min: Ogbene pelts down the right before finding Clark in the middle. Clark should shoot first time but takes a couple of touches instead, hoping to make room for a better opportunity. It doesn’t come. His eventual effort is blocked, and from the resulting corner, nothing comes.

40 min: Odobert twists and turns to make space down the left. He reaches the byline and cuts back for Amdouni, who shovels a shot over the bar while in the process of falling backwards.

38 min: Amdouni drops a shoulder down the left and buys a free kick off Townsend. The resulting set piece isn’t up to much, but suddenly Luton are rocking. How quickly the prevailing wind can change.

GOAL! Burnley 1-0 Luton Town (Amdouni 36) They're into the game now all right! Foster spins and turns into space down the middle, before releasing Odobert along the left touchline. Odobert bursts into the box, reaches the byline, and cuts back for Amdouni, who smashes goalwards from ten yards. The ball takes a little flick off Gudmundsson, standing in front of Trafford. That flick deceives the keeper and sails into the net. Burnley lead against the run of play!

35 min: Odobert strides in from the left and curls towards the top-right corner. Always high, always wide, and Kaminski had it covered, but again, that’s better from Burnley, who are slowly coming into the game for the first time.

33 min: Burnley continue to enjoy a bit of possession in the Luton half, but in truth there’s not much going on. Luton hold their shape confidently.

31 min: Brownhill’s delivery isn’t much cop and is easily cleared by Barkley. But the ball comes back into the box, and drops to Odobert on the penalty spot. It’s a decent chance to get a shot on target, but he swings and misses. Then the whistle goes for a generous foul that releases the pressure on Luton. Better from Burnley, though that’s not saying much.

30 min: Burnley attempt to steady the ship with some sterile possession in the middle of the park. Then Vitinho cuts in from the right and is carelessly clipped by Osho. Free kick, and a chance to load the Luton box.

28 min: Barkley sends the relentless Ogbene on a dribble down the right. Ogbene crosses low. Sambi Lokonga swings and takes a fresh-air swipe from ten yards. That was a decent chance. Luton come again through Doughty down the left. He cuts back for … ah, but the flag goes up for offside. Burnley aren’t quite getting a chasing, but Luton are well on top.

26 min: Sambi Lokonga’s raking ball forward releases Ogbene into space. Ogbene lays off to Townsend, who hooks across for Adebayo. The striker briefly things about swivelling to shoot, but instead cushions a pass back for Barkley, whose shot is blocked. That was a highly decent sweeping move from Luton, who look the more likely by some distance.

24 min: Scrub that. Gudmundsson larrups the ball witlessly into the stand behind the goal. Miles wide right of the target.

23 min: … but they’re in good voice as Taylor chases down the right only to be skittled by Osho. A free kick near the right-hand corner of the box. Danger here.

22 min: The corner’s a non-event. But once again Luton keep Burnley pressed back, and Doughty romps down the inside-right channel only to hesitate when he should shoot from the edge of the box. The home fans getting a little restless.

21 min: Ogbene looks dangerous every time he makes good down the right. Burnley fail to deal with his cross and Bell’s presence forces a corner on the other side of the pitch. From the set piece, Barkley finds space to the left of the D. His shot is blocked. Doughty comes again down the left. Another corner coming up.

19 min: Foster requires a spot of treatment after accidentally hoofing the sole of Mengi’s boot instead of the loose ball. He’s OK to continue, though.

18 min: Townsend curls in from the right. Trafford deals with the cross, but only just, flapping under pressure before the loose ball is cleared. Luton are much the better side at the moment.

17 min: Clark is lightly shoved in the back by Gudmundsson while dithering in the Burnley box. He falls and wants a penalty, but come on and come off it. The referee waves play on.

15 min: An entertaining battle between Osho and Foster down the Burnley left. For a second, it looks like Foster has turned and burned off his opponent, but the defender regains ground and shoulders the striker off the ball. He clears. That’s good football all round.

13 min: Nothing comes of this corner, either. Luton are beginning to take control of this match.

12 min: Barkley finds Ogbene again down the right. Ogbene gains a yard on Al Dakhil with a couple of fancy stepovers, before creaming a low shot towards the bottom-right corner. Trafford again earns his corn, turning around the post.

10 min: Nothing comes of the corner. But both teams suddenly roused themselves there, with entertaining consequences. More please!

9 min: Luton come again, and wonderfully. Barkley sprays a pass wide right for Ogbene, who cuts infield and tees up … Barkley, who had kept on running. Barkley opens his body and steers a fine shot towards the top right. Trafford is equal to it. Corner.

7 min: … but then suddenly Burnley spring into life, and elegantly so. Gudmundsson exchanges passes with Brownhill down the inside-right channel only to batter his shot straight at Kaminski. Luton counter immediately, through Doughty down the left. His low cross whistles through the six-yard box, but Adebayo can't extend a leg far enough to tap home. Action worth waiting for!

6 min: Kaminski blooters a clearance straight out of play again. The bar set low during these early stages.

5 min: Trafford’s long pass forward sails straight out of play for a goal kick. It’s been a slow start. Onwards and upwards.

3 min: A bit of promising space for Doughty on the left. Unfortunately he takes his eye off Sambi Lokonga’s pass and allows the ball to sail under his foot and out of play.

1 min: A nervous start by the Luton keeper Kaminski, who shanks a simple clearance straight out of play. The home fans, who haven’t had much to cheer about at Turf Moor this season, enjoyed that.

Burnley get the ball rolling. It’s cold at Turf Moor but at least it’s dry.

Before kick-off, a minute's applause in memory of members of the Burnley Football Club community who passed away last year. A lovely bittersweet moment.

The teams are out! Burnley wear their famous claret and blue, while Luton sport away shirts that will look like home colours to folk brought up in the 1980s: white with orange sash. We'll get going in couple of minutes.

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany – who arrives early and awkwardly crashes Edwards’ interview, the Luton boss forced to hang around and listen to his opposite number fielding questions, what a fiasco – has his turn. “It’s been tough learning … we’ve been in games … at the beginning of the season we felt we were not at the level but that’s not been the case for a while … what’s the point in having a career if you’re not going to have games with pressure? … it’s not the first one we’ll play like this and it won’t be the last either.”

Luton boss Rob Edwards talks to TNT. “We’re looking forward to it … we’ve had two really tough games against Burnley, in the Championship and this season, and they’ve come out on the right side, so hopefully it’s us tonight … we know how big the game is … we’ve improved and evolved … we’ve become competitive in most games … we’ve got to enjoy the pressure … we know what we’re fighting for and we’re in the mix.”

The rescheduling of this match hasn’t gone down well in some quarters. Andy Hunter had this to say in today’s Ten Things … It is hardly breaking news that the interests of match-going fans are not given a second thought by TV companies but Luton’s 400-mile round trip to Burnley on Friday night is a staggering insult nonetheless. The game was chosen for the televised Monday night slot in October, with the caveat it could be switched to Friday or Sunday depending on whether the clubs had an FA Cup replay or Burnley reached the Carabao Cup semi-finals. Confirmation of the rearranged date arrived with Luton’s third-round draw against Bolton on Sunday. As Tony Scholes from Up the Clarets said: “To be sat waiting for the result of a game to decide the date of the next game less than a week later is totally unacceptable.” The Football Supporters’ Association added: “We’ve raised this problem with leagues, broadcasters and the authorities repeatedly but little progress has been made. We are going to keep banging this drum. TV selections should not come with multiple caveats – supporters need to have certainty about when games are being played so they can make their arrangements in good time. If a game is at risk of being moved twice or more we don’t think it should be eligible for selection – simple as that.” … while Barry Glendenning also told it as he sees it in this afternoon’s Football Daily. Say what you like about Bob Lord, but the man who spent the best part of the 1960s and 1970s telling the BBC and ITV to bugger off wouldn’t have hesitated for a second in telling TNT Sports where to shove their hastily rewritten schedule.

Burnley make three changes to the XI that started the 3-2 defeat at Aston Villa just before the turn of the year. Josh Cullen, Hjalmar Ekdal and Ameen Al-Dakhil replace Jordan Beyer, Charlie Taylor and Sander Berge, all of whom miss out altogether. Luton also lost their last Premier League match 3-2, at home to Chelsea. They make two chances to the team that started that day, with Chiedozie Ogbene and Jordan Clark replacing the Africa Cup of Nations-bound Issa Kabore, and Jacob Brown, who misses out completely.

The teams Burnley: Trafford, Vitinho, O’Shea, Al Dakhil, Ekdal, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Cullen, Odobert, Foster, Amdouni.

Subs: Cork, Egan-Riley, Rodriguez, Benson, Roberts, Zaroury, Ndayishimiye, Bruun Larsen, Muric. Luton Town: Kaminski, Mengi, Osho, Bell, Ogbene, Sambi Lokonga, Barkley, Doughty, Townsend, Clark, Adebayo.

Subs: Potts, Berry, Morris, Woodrow, Chong, Burke, Mpanzu, Krul, Giles. Referee: Tony Harrington (Cleveland).