Key events Show key events only Please turn on JavaScript to use this feature

GOAL! Burnley 0-1 Manchester City (Haaland 4) De Bruyne rolls it short to Foden, who plays it back. De Bruyne hits long. Rodri, on the left-hand corner of the six-yard box, heads back across to Haaland, who sweeps into the bottom left from close range. Back in the old routine already!

3 min: De Bruyne makes a run down the right and wins the first corner of the season off O’Shea. He’ll take it himself. And from that …

2 min: City quickly establish control, stroking it around the back smoothly and calmly. That didn’t take long.

1 min: A knee was taken by all the players before kick-off, by the way. A light smattering of boos – what’s wrong with people? – but much more in the way of supportive applause.

Burnley get the 2023-24 Premier League season up and running! Turf Moor on a rolling boil of anticipation. A proper few-pints-in-on-Friday-night atmosphere.

The teams are out! Burnley’s new shirt is inspired by the 1994 home shirt, worn the year the Club were successfully promoted to the second tier of English football in a play-off victory against Stockport County is claret and blue, while City’s away shirt is inspired by the towering mills, buzzing warehouses and industry of the Manchester with the all-over tonal graphic print giving the shirt a retro feel, drawing inspiration from archival weave patterns from the city is white. We’ll be off in a couple of minutes.

Your regular reminder that a match between these two clubs once decided the identity of the champions of England. On a tense Monday night back in 1960, Burnley visited Maine Road to face City in the final game of the First Division season. Harry Potts’ team needed a victory to pip reigning champions Wolverhampton Wanderers to the prize, and deny Stan Cullis’s famous side a title hat-trick, and the chance of winning the double the following Saturday in the FA Cup final against Blackburn. Brian Pilkington put Burnley in the lead after four minutes. Joe Hayes equalised for City soon after, only for 20-year-old reserve winger Trevor Meredith to restore the visitors’ advantage on the half hour, battering home a ball that had squirted out of a penalty-box meleé. City had their chances to level up again: Denis Law missed a golden chance midway through the second half, while Alan Oakes shot straight at Clarets keeper Adam Blacklaw when one on one right at the very end. But that was that. Burnley were the champions! City finished 16th that season. Wolves beat Blackburn in the cup final the following weekend and on their victory lap were pelted with scrunched-up programmes and apple cores by neutrals bored rigid after their routine 3-0 win over ten men. Cathy’s Clown began a seven-week run at number one in the Hit Parade, while on BBC Television, Anthony Aloysius Hancock, the lad himself, received a steady stream of hate mail and then an unwelcome surprise upon asking the police to investigate: he’d been writing them to himself in his sleep. I’ve gone off piste here. To be fair, it’s easy to lose concentration: at 90 minutes, Sky are spreading their pre-match package mighty thin. Updated at 14.45 EDT

City manager Pep Guardiola takes his turn. “Not even last season we thought to win the treble … we climbed the highest mountain but we area again at the bottom and there are a lot of stones … last season is nice, our memories, but we have to start again.” Pep Guardiola’s team are 8/11 favourites to lift this trophy again, for a record breaking fourth successive time. Photograph: Malcolm Bryce/ProSports/Shutterstock Updated at 14.27 EDT

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany talks to Sky Sports. “We’ll take it one step at a time … I hope [his players] can get something out of this game, not just a result but a little bit of momentum, get a tackle in, a dribble, a shot, and build something hopefully special.”

Five players make their Burnley debut tonight. Norway midfielder Sander Berge, Switzerland striker Zeki Amdouni, young Italian winger Luca Koleosho, Republic of Ireland defender Dara O’Shea and, formerly of City, goalkeeper James Trafford. Two other new signings in Nathan Redmond and Jacob Bruun Larsen are on the bench. Manchester City’s starting XI are all familiar faces from last season. They do have two new names on the subs list, though, in Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol and his international team-mate Mateo Kovacic.

The teams Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, O’Shea, Al Dakhil, Beyer, Koleosho, Berge, Cullen, Vitinho, Amdouni, Foster.

Subs: Redmond, Bruun Larsen, Cork, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Benson, Ekdal, Zaroury, Muric. Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Ake, Lewis, De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Alvarez, Foden, Haaland.

Subs: Phillips, Kovacic, Grealish, Laporte, Ortega, Gomez, Gvardiol, Palmer, McAtee. Referee: Craig Pawson (South Yorkshire).