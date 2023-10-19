ROCKY actor Burt Young has died at the age of 83, his daughter confirmed on Wednesday.

The award-winning actor is known for appearing in the iconic boxing film, as well as other movies including The Amityville Murders and The Brawler.

1 Actor Burt Young has died at age 83 Credit: Getty

Young’s daughter, Anne Morea Steingieser, confirmed her father’s death in a statement to the New York Times.

She revealed that he passed away in Los Angeles on October 8.

No cause of death or further details about the star’s death have been revealed at this time.

Young played Rocky Balboa’s brother-in-law and close confidant Paulie Pennino in Rocky.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, fans shared their condolences for the star.

One wrote: “RIP King.”

“Dude deserved an Oscar for Rocky Balboa. RIP Burt Young,” a second film buff posted.

A third person reacted with: “RIP to a legend.”

“No, not Paulie. He was great. RIP,” someone else commented.

A fifth fan shared: “Great actor. RIP.”

IMPRESSIVE RESUMÉ

Young’s career spanned several decades and saw him appear in more than 160 films and TV shows.

Fans will likely recall his roles in Chinatown and Once Upon a Time in America.

In addition to his many roles on the silver and small screens, Young lived a full life away from cameras.

He was a former Marine and a professional boxer.