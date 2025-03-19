Twelve people have been injured after a bus crashed into a road barrier on a highway in northeastern Hong Kong.

Police said they received a report of the crash in Tai Po at 12.15pm on Wednesday, adding the bus driver was transported to Alice Ho Miu Ling Nethersole Hospital with a back injury.

The other 11 were taken to either Nethersole Hospital or North District Hospital.

Bus firm KMB said the 11 passengers and driver were injured after the vehicle collided with the road barrier while approaching the slip road to Kwong Fuk Estate on Tolo Highway.

“KMB is sending staff to comfort the injured and will investigate the incident,” it said.

The bus driver and 11 passengers were injured during the incident. Photo: Handout

The only lane of the slip road from a section connecting Tolo Highway and Tai Po Road was reopened after it was closed due to the accident, according to the Transport Department.