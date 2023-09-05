(PA) – Allwyn has seen half-year turnover nearly double after snapping up National Lottery operator Camelot and hailing resilient demand despite cost pressures on consumers.

The Czech company reported total revenues of €3.7billion (£3.2billion) for the six months to June 30, up from €1.9billion (£1.6billion) a year earlier.

Revenues in the second quarter jumped 115% higher to €2.05billion (£1.8 billion), the group said.

Its performance was boosted through the takeover of Camelot UK and Camelot Lottery Solutions, which runs the Illinois Lottery, in the first quarter of 2023.

With the newly acquired firm stripped out, Allwyn said revenues rose 12% in the first half to €2.1billion (£1.8billion) and were 7% higher over the second quarter.

Underlying earnings, excluding the Camelot businesses, rose 18% over the half-year to €649.8million (£555.9million).

The group said consumer confidence was being affected by the cost-of-living crisis but that its business saw “only a limited impact”.