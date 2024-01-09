Just before close, the FTSE 100 was 0.1% down at 7,686.87.
Meanwhile, the FTSE 250 was 0.52% lower at 19,293.48.
Boohoo considers closing its controversial Leicester factory
(PA) – Retailer Boohoo is considering closing its controversial Leicester factory and relocating its operations.
Boohoo said less than 100 employees at the Thurmaston Lane factory may be impacted by the closure and it expects that “some roles will be relocated”.
It comes just two months after a BBC investigation alleged Boohoo had broken promises to make its clothes fairly and was pressuring suppliers to drive prices down.
The clothing retailer said the plans to shut the site was not related to the findings of BBC’s Panorama investigation, adding that due to “significant investments” at its Sheffield and US distribution centres, it must now take steps to continue to ensure it is a “more efficient, productive and strengthened business”.
A spokesman for Boohoo said: “We opened Thurmaston Lane in January 2022 to support the group in several ways, including manufacturing, printing and training.
“As in any retail business, the role of our sites continues to evolve over time and following significant investments at our Sheffield distribution centre and the opening of a new distribution centre in the US, we must now take steps to continue to ensure we are a more efficient, productive and strengthened business.
“All these factors have led us to make the difficult decision to consider relocating some of the operations at Thurmaston Lane and consider the closure of the site in due course.
“We are now in a period of consultation and are working closely with all affected colleagues to ensure they are fully supported during this process.”
Hays shares tumble as recruiter issues profit warning
Hays shares tumbled as the group cautioned over profits after it revealed that it experienced a ‘clear slowdown’ in December.
The FTSE 250 recruitment firm said group fees were down by 15 per cent last month and down 10 per cent in the three months to the end of December.
Barclays and Santander next major lenders to cut mortgage rates
Barclays and Santander have become the latest major lenders to cut mortgage rates.
The two banks join a total of 29 other lenders that have also slashed rates in 2024, according to Moneyfacts.
Should you fix your mortgage as rates are slashed? LUNCH MONEY
The New Year has kicked off with a mortgage price war, as banks and building societies deliver a wave of rate cuts.
But with the Bank of England keeping base rate on hold, why are mortgage rates falling now – and can they keep going down?
Shoe Zone bolstered by strong back-to-school demand
Solid summer and back-to-school trading helped Shoe Zone post higher revenues and profits last year.
The budget footwear seller revealed turnover rose by 6.1 per cent to £165.7million in the year ending September, with digital sales jumping by 17 per cent to exceed its pandemic-era peak thanks partly to bumper trade on the Amazon website.
Five EV charging tech innovations that make plugging in easy
Charging an electric vehicle is one of the biggest hurdles for motorists to overcome when making the switch to battery-powered cars.
While many drivers today may think charging is a time-consuming headache compared to simply filling up with petrol or diesel, the continuous advancement in EV technology could make plugging in much easier… and the changes are set to come in far sooner than you might expect.
Weak sales growth ends ‘sluggish’ year for retailers
(PA) – Retailers suffered a disappointing festive period that failed to make up for a challenging year of sluggish sales growth, figures show.
Weak consumer confidence continued to hold back spending, with total UK retail sales up by just 1.7% in December against growth of 6.9% a year earlier, according to the British Retail Consortium (BRC)-KPMG Retail Sales Monitor.
The post-Christmas sales were unsuccessful in enticing spending in areas such as furniture and homewares, with households remaining cautious about making larger purchases.
Sales saw a slight increase in the week leading up to Christmas as consumers scrambled to purchase last-minute gifts – particularly online – due to the wet weather.
Christmas shoppers shunned clothing, jewellery and technology gifts, opting instead for beauty, health and personal care products, while toys and gaming also sold well, the BRC said.
Retail sales over the year overall were up by 3.6% on 2022.
Food sales increased by 6.8% over the three months to December, below the 12-month average of 8.1%, while non-food fell by 1.5%.
BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson said: “The festive period failed to make amends for a challenging year of sluggish retail sales growth, as weak consumer confidence continued to hold back spending.”
How to kickstart your savings in 2024 with a regular saver account
Savers looking to get into the habit of saving this year may be tempted by a regular saver.
These accounts encourage people to put aside a fixed amount every month to help it snowball it into a bigger pot – and offer high headline rates.
Fears grow for housebuilders after Stewart Milne Group enters administration
(PA) – The head of a housing industry body has said she fears more housebuilders could collapse following Stewart Milne Group entering administration with the loss of more than 200 jobs.
Administrators Teneo were appointed on Monday for the housebuilder, which is headquartered in Aberdeen, halting construction on sites across Scotland, with 217 roles being made redundant.
Jane Wood, chief executive of Homes for Scotland, which represents more than 200 members, said she is “very worried” about more firms going bust.
Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme on Tuesday, she said she is “greatly saddened” by the group going into administration.
Asked if she is concerned more housebuilders could go the same way, she replied: “We are very worried about it and we are worried the social and economic impact is not understood for housing. It’s a force for good, it affects all of our lives. It’s a human right, at the end of the day.”
She added: “Our ask would be that the Scottish Government needs to demonstrate that it does recognise the sector’s concerns and takes urgent action – that the provision of new homes for all tenures for everyone in Scotland who wants to live and work here is prioritised because it is urgent now.
“We can’t keep doing the same thing and expecting the houses that we need to be built and our businesses, like Stewart Milne and other housebuilders, to remain sustainable.”
B&M to hand out a special dividend after healthy Christmas performance
B&M intends to pay shareholders a special dividend following strong sales growth across the Autumn and Christmas seasons.
The discount retailer said it would hand investors a 20 pence per share dividend in precisely a month as it revealed revenue grew by 5 per cent to £1.65billion in the 13 weeks ending 23 December.
Fitness First struggle to entice members as more people work from home
Fitness First are struggling to entice new members to inner city gyms as many people continue to work from home after the pandemic.
Nine of their gyms have closed since April, including six branches in London.
Games Workshop posts ‘record results’ at half-year stage
Games Workshop achieved ‘record results’ with both revenue and profits up at the half-year stage.
The FTSE 250 miniature maker said revenue for the 26 weeks to 26 November 2023 was at £247.7million, up from £226.6million in the previous year.
Jupiter Fund Management shares top FTSE 350 fallers
Me Group shares top FTSE 350 charts
‘Up to 100’ Papa Johns branches face closing down across the UK
Up to 100 Papa Johns branches are facing closure across the country in the latest blow for the high street, it has been revealed.
The chain, which operates 524 branches across the UK, told investors the ‘strategic’ restaurant closures of ‘low performing’ branches would be anticipated to be closed to cut costs.
Pamela Anderson adds sparkle to Pandora as sales receive a 12% boost
Pandora is cashing in after linking up with Pamela Anderson.
The Danish jewellery group said sales in the final three months of 2023 were 12 per cent higher than a year earlier as business boomed over Christmas.
Uplift at trading firm CMC Markets gives Cruddas £40 windfall
Shares in two City trading firms surged yesterday after a pick-up in activity at the end of last year.
In a boost to Tory donor Peter Cruddas, his company CMC Markets said it saw ‘an improvement in market conditions’ in the last few months.
Boeing shares hit as planes are grounded after window blow-out
Boeing shares tumbled yesterday as the crisis engulfing the plane maker deepened after a huge chunk of a 737 Max aircraft was ripped out mid-flight.
The company’s safety record has been thrust back into the spotlight after a piece of the plane tore off during an Alaska Airlines flight on Friday – leaving terrified passengers starring at a gaping hole in the cabin at 16,000 ft.
Boost for BAE as Germans give green light to Saudi Typhoon jet sales
Germany has dropped its opposition to the sale of Eurofighter Typhoon jets to Saudi Arabia, which could unlock a lucrative deal for BAE Systems.
The defence giant signed a memorandum of understanding to sell the kingdom 48 of the aircraft – a cornerstone of UK defence exports which supports thousands of jobs – back in 2018 for a reported £5billion.
The FTSE 100 Index opened at 7694.19
The pound at 8am was $1.2748 compared to $1.2763 at the previous close.
Share or comment on this article:
BUSINESS LIVE: B&M enjoys strong Christmas; Hays issues profit warning; GSK to acquire Aiolos Bio
Some links in this article may be affiliate links. If you click on them we may earn a small commission. That helps us fund This Is Money, and keep it free to use. We do not write articles to promote products. We do not allow any commercial relationship to affect our editorial independence.