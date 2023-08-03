LIVE

The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee has voted by a margin of six to three to hike its base rate to 5.25 per cent.

The FTSE 100 is down 0.8 per cent in afternoon trading. Among the companies with reports and trading updates today are Next, Rolls-Royce, London Stock Exchange, Pets at Home, Bupa, Shaftesbury Capital, Smith & Nephew and Belvoir Group. Read the Thursday 3 August Business Live blog below.

> If you are using our app or a third-party site click here to read Business Live