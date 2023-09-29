Gross domestic product grew by 0.2 per cent in the second quarter of 2023, in line with expectations, fresh data from the Office for National Statistics shows. The figures confirm that the British economy is now bigger than before the pandemic.

The FTSE 100 is up 0.9 per cent in afternoon trading. Among the companies with reports and trading updates today are Aston Martin, Severn Trent, Home REIT, Rathbones and Future. Read the Friday 29 September Business Live blog below.

