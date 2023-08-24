BUSINESS LIVE: Hays’s new boss; Harbour Energy; James Cropper; FTSE edges up
By This Is Money
Updated:
Among the companies with reports and trading updates today are Hays, Harbour Energy, Intertek and James Cropper. Read the Thursday 24 August Business Live blog below.
> If you are using our app or a third-party site click here to read Business Live
High street providers lag the savings market despite base rate boosts
High street banks are lagging seriously behind rivals when it comes to boosting easy-access savings rates, data shows.
The average rate paid on easy-access accounts on a balance of £5,000 at high street providers Nationwide, Santander, First Direct, HSBC, Barclays, NatWest and Royal Bank of Scotland, Metro Bank, Bank of Scotland, Halifax, Lloyds, TSB and Virgin Money was a paltry 0.07 per cent in 30 November 2021.
Aldi offers lifeline to Wilko workers and says it has 6k jobs open
Aldi UK has called on Wilko workers fearful of losing their jobs to get in touch as the supermarket has over 6,000 store vacancies available.
Aldi previously said it was creating 800 jobs in its new stores over the coming months and today added that it was also recruiting for a ‘large volume’ of other store roles across the country as its expansion continues.
OSB Group tops FTSE 350 fallers
Liontrust shares rise 10% in early trading
Hays appoints new boss and warns of more job cuts
Recruitment groups Hays has appointed insider Dirk Hahn as its new chief executive, while also seeing its profit fall in the last year and warning of fresh job cuts.
This follows an announcement on 23 February that the company had started a process to identify a successor to Alistair Cox.
Lord King says the time for interest rates hikes is over
Former Bank of England governor Mervyn King claimed yesterday the time for rapid interest rate increases is over as shock economic figures raised fears that Britain is heading for recession.
The data showed private sector output shrank this month at the fastest pace since January 2021 when Britain was in lockdown.
Hays appoints new boss and warns of more job cuts
Recruitment groups Hays has appointed insider Dirk Hahn as its new chief executive, while also seeing its profit fall in the last year and warning of fresh job cuts.
This follows an announcement on 23 February that the company had started a process to identify a successor to Alistair Cox.
Sterling and gilt yields fall as recession fears mount
Sterling and gilt yields tumbled yesterday as mounting fears of recession saw investors scale back bets on where interest rates will peak.
As central bankers headed to Jackson Hole in Wyoming in the US for their annual chinwag, a set of bleak reports showed private sector activity across Britain and the eurozone in sharp decline as inflation and rising borrowing costs take their toll.
More homes hit lettings market as sales stall – so will rents go down?
More homes are going up for rent, as stubborn owners increasingly shift from selling to letting when they don’t get the price they want.
Two years of near-double digit rent increases have seen renting become increasingly expensive, with demand from tenants far outstripping the supply of homes.
Hundreds of Wilko stores to close after rescue fails
Hundreds of Wilko stores are set to close and thousands of staff will lose their jobs after talks to buy it collapsed without a rescue deal last night.
The 93-year-old chain tumbled into administration this month – putting 400 stores and 12,000 jobs at risk.
North Sea firm cuts UK production as windfall tax backfires
North Sea oil and gas producer Ithaca Energy said the windfall tax has forced it to slash production in the UK.
The FTSE 250 company said it was writing off £58m as a direct impact from the levy, pushing it to scale back plans for the second half of 2023 and into 2024.
The FTSE 100 index opened at 7320.53
The pound at 8am was $1.2704 compared to $1.2713 at the previous close.
Share or comment on this article:
Some links in this article may be affiliate links. If you click on them we may earn a small commission. That helps us fund This Is Money, and keep it free to use. We do not write articles to promote products. We do not allow any commercial relationship to affect our editorial independence.