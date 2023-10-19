The FTSE 100 is down 1 per cent in afternoon trading. Among the companies with reports and trading updates today are AJ Bell, Hargreaves Lansdown, Hipgnosis, Schroders, Man Group, Dunelm and Deliveroo. Read the Thursday 19 October Business Live blog below.
Number of people paying higher-rate income taxes is set to double
The number of people paying higher-rate income taxes will double to nearly nine million under the Government’s £52billion stealth tax raid, analysis shows.
The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) found that 8.9million will be subject to higher-rate taxes by the 2027/28 financial year – or one in six of the adult population.
Rentokil shares slump 16%
AJ Bell shares top FTSE 350 charts
Rightmove investors fret OnTheMarket’s £99m takeover by US firm
OnTheMarket shares surged by more than half on Thursday after the group revealed it had agreed to be taken over by US commercial real estate information group CoStar in a £99million deal.
OnTheMarket shares rose 53.19 per cent or 37.50p to 108.00p early trading on the back of the 110p per share offer – a 56 per cent premium to Wednesday’s closing price.
SMEs struggling to compete with big companies for talent, study shows
Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Britain are struggling to compete for talent, with the cost of recruitment soaring, a new study suggests.
The study of 514 small businesses found 89 per cent are struggling to match salaries offered by bigger organisations in the UK, while multinationals present a threat to 69 per cent of firms, according to recruitment platform Employment Hero.
Netflix hikes prices for millions of customers
Netflix has announced price hikes for tens of millions of customers – with its premium plan hitting £17.99 per month – as it revealed better than expected growth in subscriber numbers after clamping down on password sharing.
The streaming giant is putting up fees in the US, Britain and France. It has different pricing plans allowing for different numbers of streams or ad-free viewing.
Nokia to axe up to 14,000 jobs in cost-cutting plan
(PA) – Telecoms giant Nokia has said it plans to cut up to 14,000 jobs by the end of 2026 in a bid to sharply reduce costs.
The Finnish technology firm said the move is part of efforts to save up to 1.2 billion euros (£1.04billion) over the three-year period.
It will reduce its workforce from the current 86,000 to between 72,000 and 77,000.
Nokia, which has UK offices in Bristol, Cambridge and Reading, has not disclosed where the staff cuts will be made.
The announcement came as the business also reported that sales slumped by a fifth over the quarter to September.
The company had hoped the recent introduction of 5G networks would boost trading but on Thursday it blamed a slowdown in demand for the technology in some markets, such as North America.
It comes after Swedish rival Ericsson, which has also launched a recent restructuring move, revealed its own sales slump last week.
Nokia president and chief executive Pekka Lundmark said: “The most difficult business decisions to make are the ones that impact our people.
“We have immensely talented employees at Nokia and we will support everyone that is affected by this process.”
Private equity in £203m bid for tech consultant Kin and Carta
Kin and Carta, which advises businesses on technology strategies, is the latest company to be targeted by private equity predators
Private equity has swooped on yet another London-listed company, dealing a fresh blow to the stock market.
Sosandar to open physical stores for the first time as it bids to conquer the High Street
Fund firms struggle for inflows
Man Group and Schroders have followed Liontrust with reports of weak or negative changes to their asset under management, as the fund management sector battles weaker sentiment and choppy market conditions.
Man Group has posted $700million in new investor inflows in the three months to the end of the September, short of analyst expectations of $800million but taking AUM to $161.2billion.
Meanwhile Schroders posted a fall in AUM for the third quarter, pulled down by weak investor sentiment amid volatile market conditions.
Schroders’ AUM fell to £724.3billion in the period, from £726.1billion at the end of June.
Embattled Hipgnosis launches strategic review
Music investor Hipgnosis Songs Fund will start a strategic review to ‘consider and to identify changes that will focus on recovering and delivering improved shareholder value’.
The decision comes three days after one of Hipgnosis’ shareholders aimed to scuttle the London-listed firm’s $465million deal to sell some of its music catalogues to a group backed by private equity firm Blackstone.
The investment trust told investors this morning:
‘The Strategic Review will look at all options to be considered for the future of the Company with the aim of maximising value for shareholders including, among other things, a review of the future management arrangements of the Company.
‘The Board continues to recommend voting in favour of the Continuation Resolution, believing it is in shareholders’ interest to have a Strategic Review with the widest array of options for the Company to consider and to identify changes that will focus on recovering and delivering improved shareholder value.’
BT to sell smart fridges and coffee machines in bid to boost business
AJ Bell and Hargreaves Lansdown have seen assets under management surge this year, as weaker market sentiment fails to derail the growth of the trading platform.
HL won 8,000 net new clients for the first quarter on Thursday, down on the previous three months owing to falling investor confidence, and £600million in new assets. It now has net client assets of £134.8billion.
Meanwhile AJ Bell assets have skyrocketed 68 per cent over the last year on the back of strong client inflows and investment performance.
Michael Summersgill, chief executive at AJ Bell, said: ‘I am pleased to report another year of continued organic growth for AJ Bell, with the number of customers using our platform increasing by over 50,000 thanks to our quality of service, exceptional value and easy-to-use products.
‘Our dual-channel model, which serves the needs of both advised and DIY investors, once again demonstrated its strength as we delivered over £4 billion of net inflows onto our investment platform. This contributed to an 11% increase in platform assets under administration which ended the year at a record £70.9billion.’
