BUSINESS LIVE: Interest rate decision – will they rise to 5.5%? Retailer Next upgrades profit expectations
By This Is Money
Today, all eyes will be on Bank of England policymakers and whether they will once again hike base rate. That comes after inflation data yesterday revealed CPI edged down to 6.7 per cent in August.
Among the companies reporting today are Next and JD Sports. Read the Thursday 21 September Business Live blog below.
The FTSE 100 index opened at 7731.65.
Inflation was revealed to have dipped again yesterday to 6.7 per cent – a figure that just two years ago would have been seen as horrifyingly high but is now seen as something to be pleased about.
Despite the CPI reading still being a chunky number, it’s an important step on the road back to the ‘old normal’ – where both interest rates and wage rises are higher than inflation.
This is Money readers will not need reminding that falling inflation doesn’t mean life is getting cheaper, just that it’s getting more expensive at a slightly slower rate, says Simon Lambert.
The pound tumbled to a ten-month low and shares rallied as a surprise fall in inflation raised hopes that interest rates may have already peaked.
In a report that caught the City off guard, the Office for National Statistics said inflation dipped from 6.8 per cent in July to 6.7 per cent in August.
The figures sent shockwaves through the financial sector and bucked forecasts that inflation would rise to 7 per cent or even higher.
Economists and business groups said it would be a mistake for officials meeting today to increase rates for the 15th time in a row from 5.25 per cent to a possible 5.5 per cent.
And financial markets, which until yesterday were firmly betting on another hike, saw the decision as being on a knife edge. Experts at Goldman Sachs and a number of other banks now expect the Bank to keep rates unchanged.
