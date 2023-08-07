BUSINESS LIVE: PageGroup earnings slump on hiring slowdown
The FTSE 100 is down 0.3 per cent in afternoon trading. Among the companies with reports and trading updates today are PageGroup, Card Factory, LSL Property Services, Carr’s Group and Clarkson. Read the Monday 7 August Business Live blog below.
SMALL CAP IDEAS: Will IQGeo shares rise further after 130% jump?
Some businesses can be summed up in a word or two.
As a geospatial network-management software provider, IQGeo requires a few more, but the value proposition of the rapidly growing AIM constituent makes it worth understanding.
HSBC executive apologises for calling UK ‘weak’ over China
A senior HSBC executive has apologised for saying Britain was ‘weak’ in regularly yielding to pressure from the US to reduce its business ties with China.
Sir Sherard Cowper-Coles, who is the banking giant’s head of public affairs, reportedly made the comments at a closed-door event in London two months ago, according to Bloomberg News.
Permanent staff hiring at three-year lows as firms worry about economy
Recruitment for permanent staff has fallen at the fastest rate in three years as businesses hold back on hiring due to economic uncertainty, a new survey suggests.
Recruitment agencies have reported frequent redundancies and hiring freezes, resulting in the fastest upturn in people becoming available to work since the end of 2020, according to the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC).
PayPal launches dollar-pegged stablecoin
PayPal has launched a dollar-pegged stablecoin as it pushes into crypto payments.
The US payments company said the new stablecoin, called PayPal USD, will be available to its US customers with a PayPal Balance account from today.
A stablecoin is a type of cryptocurrency that is tied to real-world assets like the US dollar.
They were developed partly in response to the volatility seen in other cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, whose value oscillates constantly.
Chief executive Dan Schulman said:
The shift toward digital currencies requires a stable instrument that is both digitally native and easily connected to fiat currency like the U.S. dollar.
Our commitment to responsible innovation and compliance, and our track record delivering new experiences to our customers, provides the foundation necessary to contribute to the growth of digital payments through PayPal USD.
Revealed: Airlines that get most lost and damaged luggage complaints
There are few greater annoyances for travellers than something happening to their luggage, especially if the airline is less than helpful.
Now the most complained-about airlines for luggage problems have been revealed in research from financial comparison firm Forbes Advisor.
CEO Carr’s Group to step down after profit warning
The chief executive of Carr’s Group will step down just three days after the company issued an earnings warning.
Peter Page has only held the top position since February, but the farming products maker said he would be leaving following its next annual general meeting in January next year.
Boots announces locations of more closures – is your local affected?
Boots has announced more locations of where stores will close as part of the pharmarcy and retailer’s plans to shut down 300 outlets for good.
Saudi Aramco posts $30bn in profit despite oil price fall
Saudi Aramco’s profits fell by 38 per cent to around $30billion (£23.5billion) in the second quarter due to lower crude oil prices and weakening refining margins.
The world’s biggest oil exporter, which is owned by the Saudi government, made a record profit of over $161billion (£126billion) for 2022 – the largest ever recorded by a publicly traded firm – thanks to a spike in crude prices following the war in Ukraine.
Pubs will no longer sell takeaway pints as Covid rules set to end
Pubs and restaurants will no longer be able to sell takeaway pints after the Government announced it would wind down rules introduced during the Covid era.
Regulations that were temporarily relaxed to keep hospitality businesses afloat during the pandemic will revert on September 30.
Has app-based bank Monzo begun to lose its mojo?
In 2019, Monzo the app-based bank received over 63,000 switching customers from other banks, according to analysis of Current Account Switching Service data for This is Money
In the last three months of 2019 it hoovered up 20,843 switching customers – more than any of the big banks in that period.
LSL Property Services warns on profit as rising interest rates hit homebuying
LSL Property Services has warned annual profits will be substantially lower than previously forecast as rising interest rates hit mortgage lending and homebuying.
The group, which owns estate agents Your Move and Reeds Rains as well as mortgage adviser Primis, said that the ‘larger than expected interest rate increase’ by the Bank of England in June had a ‘material impact on the mortgage market’.
LSL expects revenue in the six months to the end of June to have dropped to around £104million, from £160.9million in the previous year, with underlying operating profit falling to £3.5million, from £14.2million.
AllSaints reports ‘record’ years as sales soar amid global growth
(PA) – Premium fashion brand AllSaints has reported a “record” financial performance for the latest year after seeing sales jump by a quarter.
The retailer, which is known for its leather jackets and biker boots, said its total revenue for the year to the end of January hit £390.9million, up 25% from £312.9million the previous year.
The jump in sales came as the group steamed ahead with international expansion with its first store opening in mainland China, in Shanghai, and others in Taiwan and South Korea.
AllSaints, which is headquartered in Shoreditch in London, has about 240 shops, concessions and outlets in countries around the world and hires more than 2,000 staff.
Its improved 2022 sales were helped by investment in a new digital platform, the firm said.
Chief executive Peter Wood also said it was focused on product development and “rigorous” inventory management, which paid off for its financial performance.
Across the wider group, which includes New York-based luxury menswear brand John Varvatos acquired in 2021, sales surged by 36% to £457million.
The company also revealed its operating profit nearly tripled over the period, to £28.5million from £10.1million the prior year.
Card Factory shares climb
Card Factory shares soared on Monday after the group defied a weaker economic backdrop to see trading surpass forecasts during the first half of the year.
The greetings card and gifts company told investors it now anticipates its annual performance to be ‘materially ahead’ of prior expectations.
LSL Property Services shares tumble 14% after profit warning
LSL Property Services shares have tumbled almost 14 per cent after it warned that annual profit would be ‘substantially lower’ than previously forecast as rising interest rates hit demand for homes.
The group, which owns estate agents Your Move and Reeds Rains as well as mortgage adviser Primis, said that the ‘larger than expected interest rate increase’ by the Bank of England in June had a ‘material impact on the mortgage market’.
LSL expects revenue for this first half to have come in at around £104million in the six months to the end of June, down from £160.9million from the previous year, with underlying operating profit falling to £3.5million, from £14.2million.
The mortgage lending market in H2 remains highly uncertain, resulting in a wider range of possible outcomes for the Group than usual.
We now expect that there will be lower levels of Purchase and Remortgaging activity than previously forecast for the second half of the year, with this only partly offset by increased lower margin Product Transfers. This change in the mortgage market will significantly impact Surveying and will also affect Financial Services, although to a lesser extent.
Full year Group profits will now be substantially lower than previously expected. We continue to expect Group profits in the second half of the year to be an improvement on H1, reflecting a more typical split across the year.
‘Almost everyone is losing out as a result of higher inflation’
Recruiter PageGroup cuts jobs as profits suffer hiring slowdown
Recruiter PageGroup slashed almost 450 jobs in the first half amid a 45 per cent decline in first-half profit as companies in Asia, the UK and the US cutback on hiring.
The group, which has its headquarters in Surrey and operates in 40 countries, said it cut 448 jobs, or 5 per cent of its global workforce, to cope with tough market conditions.
Almost 100 UK employees were sent home, or 7 per cent of its workforce in the country, as ‘more challenging trading conditions’ drove revenues 3.2 per cent lower.
REC: Recruitment for permanent staff declines
Permanent staff appointments fell at the steepest pace for three years, according to the latest survey of 400 recruitment agencies from the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC).
Agencies blamed a weaker economic climate and reduced market confidence for the hiring slowdown.
There were frequent reports of redundancies and hiring freezes, while competition for skilled workers and the increased cost of living continued to place upward pressure on rates of starting pay during July, the REC found.
Chief executive Neil Carberry said:
The jobs market overall remains fairly robust, with vacancies and pay still rising and unemployment low, but there is a sense in today’s report that the economy will need some growth soon to sustain this positive picture.
Permanent hiring has been slowing all year. To some extent this is normalisation as the post-pandemic boom abates, but it is also driven by uncertainty.
Hiring overall is still at a good level, and some sectors remain under pressure from significant labour shortages, including hospitality and construction.
Saudi Arabian oil giant Aramco reports $30B in Q2 profits
(AP) – Saudi Arabia’s state-run oil giant Aramco made $30billion in profit in the second quarter, a nearly 40% decline from the same period the previous year, which it attributed to lower crude oil prices.
Total sales stood at just over 400 billion riyals (about $106billion), down from 562 billion riyals ($150billion) in the second quarter of 2022. In an earnings report filed with the Saudi stock exchange Monday, Aramco said the decrease “mainly reflected the impact of lower crude oil prices and weakening refining and chemicals margins.”
Last week, Fortune magazine ranked Aramco, officially known as the Saudi Arabian Oil Co., the second biggest company in the world by revenue, behind only Walmart and ahead of Amazon and Apple. That came after the oil company reported a profit of over $160billion in 2022, the largest ever recorded by a publicly traded firm.
Those kinds of earnings will come under heightened scrutiny later this year when the United Arab Emirates, another major oil producer, hosts annual U.N. climate talks aimed at getting the world to slash emissions and reduce its reliance on fossil fuels.
Market open: FTSE 100 down 0.3%; FTSE 250 off 0.2%
London-listed stocks are trading lower this mroning, with the FTSE 100 weighed down by heavyweight miners, while shares of Unite Group have fallen to the bottom of the index after a rating downgrade.
The industrial metals and mining sector are down 0.7 per cent, tracking a decline in copper prices.
Shares of students accommodation provider Unite Group have slipped 1.8 per cent to the bottom of the FTSE 100 after RBC Capital Markets cut its rating to ‘sector perform’ from ‘outperform’.
Confederation of British Industry scraps annual conference
The Confederation of British Industry has scrapped its annual conference as it continues to reel over allegations of workplace misconduct.
The event is usually attended by the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition, as well as city bigwigs, who discuss key policy issues facing business.
LSL Property Services issues profit warning
LSL Property Services has warned annual profit will be ‘substantially lower’ than previously forecast due to subdued activity in the British mortgage market.
The British housing sector is in the middle of a pronounced slowdown, as high mortgage costs and tight credit conditions eat into demand.
The company, which provides services to mortgage intermediaries and estate agent franchisees, said it expected there would be lower levels of purchase and remortgaging activity than previously forecast for the second half of the year.
Vinyl revival keeps sales booming
Vinyl record sales have continued to soar despite the popularity of streaming services such as Spotify.
More than 2.7m LPs were sold in the first six months of 2023, up 12 per cent from last year, according to figures from the British Phonographic Industry (BPI).
The vinyl revival has continued to gain speed. In 2022, records enjoyed their largest volume of sales since 1990 – with 5.5m flying off British shelves.
PageGroup earnings slump on hiring slowdown
PageGroup profits slumped 44.6 per cent to £63.9million in the first half the of the year as the recruitment firm suffered a slowdown in global hiring.
However, the executive, professional and clerical specialist raised its interim dividend to 5.13p and revealed a special dividend of 15.87p as it maintained full-year forecasts.
‘Looking forward, there remains a high level of global macro-economic and political uncertainty in the majority of our markets. However, against this backdrop, we continue to see candidate shortages and good levels of vacancies, as well as continued high fee rates.
‘We are also seeing the benefits from our investments in innovation and technology, where Customer Connect is supporting productivity and enhancing customer experience and Page Insights is providing real time data to inform business decisions.
‘We have a highly diversified and adaptable business model, a strong balance sheet, and our cost base is under continuous review and can be adjusted rapidly to match market conditions. Given these fundamental strengths, we believe we will continue to perform well despite the uncertainty.’
