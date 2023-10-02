LIVE

John Lewis boss Sharon White plans to step down next year at the end of her five-year term, it has been revealed today.

The FTSE 100 is down 0.4 per cent per cent in afternoon trading. Among the companies with reports and trading updates today are Pennon, United Utilities, YouGov, Microsalt and Peel Hunt. Read the Monday 2 October Business Live blog below.

> If you are using our app or a third-party site click here to read Business Live