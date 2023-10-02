BUSINESS LIVE: Sharon White to step down at John Lewis; Water investment plans; YouGov
John Lewis boss Sharon White plans to step down next year at the end of her five-year term, it has been revealed today.
The FTSE 100 is down 0.4 per cent per cent in afternoon trading. Among the companies with reports and trading updates today are Pennon, United Utilities, YouGov, Microsalt and Peel Hunt. Read the Monday 2 October Business Live blog below.
R8 Capital agrees deal to buy Redwood Bank for more than £50m
Redwood Bank is reportedly set to make its debut on listed public markets after agreeing a reverse takeover deal with R8 Capital Investments.
The cash shell announced on Monday it had agreed to buy the challenger bank’s parent company Redwood Financial Partners.
Body scanning firm Thruvision to miss guidance after failed US customs order
(PA) – Body scan security firm Thruvision is set to miss sales guidance after US government budget challenges meant it did not receive an expected order from US border forces.
Shares in the company, which is listed on London’s junior Aim index, dropped as much as 20% at the start of trading as a result.
Thruvision said it will see a “material impact” to its financial performance over the second half of the year, and full-year results as a whole, after it was not awarded an order from US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).
Colin Evans, chief executive of the company, which makes walk-through security technology, said it was “frustrating” not to receive the order “because of US federal budgetary challenges”.
He added: “CBP continues to operate a significant fleet of our units very successfully across many ports of entry into the US and we continue to support these deployments.
“We fully expect further significant CBP orders when clearer priorities for border control investment are established by the US Government.
“Despite this single disappointment, we are seeing increasing traction internationally and we secured six new customers in the first half across our markets.”
SMALL CAP IDEA: Gaming Realms has bet well on the USA
Gambling isn’t legal across the whole of America yet but having lifted a 1992 ban in 2018 many US States are beginning to approve online, in-person and sports betting.
And companies are starting to make the most of the untapped market.
YouGov agrees €280m loan facility to finance takeover
YouGov has agreed a new lending arrangement to help fund an intended acquisition aimed at boosting its European operations.
The polling organisation, known for its close association with British politics, said it had agreed a facility of up to €280million (£243million) with lenders.
Why investors are snapping up short-dated gilts yielding 0.25%
Savings rates have climbed above 6 per cent but some investors are rushing to buy short-dated gilts that might pay just 0.25 per cent, thanks to a tax perk that massively boosts returns.
While savers can secure a 6.2 per cent government-backed return over one-year on NS&I’s Guaranteed Growth Bonds, wealth managers say some savvy investors are picking up an even better after-tax return from government bonds paying much less.
Hunt to boost minimum wage and crackdown on benefit ‘shirkers’
Jeremy Hunt will vow to ‘make work pay’ today with a boost to the minimum wage and a crackdown on benefit claimants who refuse to look for a job.
The Chancellor will use his keynote speech to the Conservative Party conference in Manchester to announce that the national living wage will rise to more than £11 an hour next April, benefiting two million low-paid workers.
John Lewis chair Dame Sharon White to step down
The chair of British retailer John Lewis Partnership, Dame Sharon White, plans to step down at the end of her five-year term.
White is said to have told the board of John Lewis, the country’s biggest department store chain which also operates Waitrose supermarkets, that she will not seek a second term.
Microsalt lines up retail share offer ahead of London IPO
Firm forced to axe 4-day week trial after it made staff more stressed
A tech firm halted its four-day working week trial after it made staff more stressed with the boss saying results were ‘the opposite of what we were trying to accomplish’.
Internet services company Krystal started the shorter week in June and planned to continue with the experiment for six months.
Water industry says bills must rise to fund infrastructure upgrades
Britons face even higher bills as part of efforts to clean up the country’s rivers, seas and beaches, the water industry has warned.
Several of the UK’s most prominent water companies have joined Severn Trent in submitting multi-billion-pound infrastructure investment proposals to slash the enormous volume of leaks and sewage discharges experienced in recent years.
Darktrace shares top FTSE 350 fallers
Top FTSE 350 risers on Monday morning
Breaking: John Lewis boss to step down
The chair of John Lewis Partnership plans to step down next year at the end of her five-year term, according to BBC News reports.
Sharon White is said to have told the board of Britain’s biggest department store chain that she will not seek a second term.
John Lewis said last month that its turnaround would take two years longer than planned and cost more money after reporting another loss for the most recent six months.
Suella Braverman must stop the shoplifters, says RUTH SUNDERLAND
Chinese tourists flock back to UK but spend less at Heathrow outlets
Businesses, including Heathrow, say the UK is missing out on spending from Chinese tourists returning to Europe.
Hundreds of bosses have urged the Chancellor to re-introduce a VAT-free shopping scheme.
Market open: FTSE 100 up 0.2%; FTSE 250 adds 0.6%
London-listed stocks are trading higher this morning, with defence firm BAE Systems jumping to the top of the FTSE 100 after winning a contract to build attack submarines.
BAE Systems has added 2.2 per cent after Britain awarded the defense firm a £4billion contract as part of the AUKUS programme with Australia and the United States to build attack submarines.
The broader aerospace and defense sector has added 1 per cent.
Pennon Group has added 4 per cent and United Utilities is up 2.3 per cent after the water companies outlined their respective investment plans.
Water group reveal investment plans: ‘All this begs the question of where the money’s coming from’
Aarin Chiekrie, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown:
‘United Utilities is putting its money where its mouth is. The group provides water and wastewater services across the Northwest of England and is planning to invest a mammoth £13.7bn into cleaning up its act across 2025-2030, which it even describes as an ambitious and stretching target.
‘Replacing over 925km of pipes is no mean feat, but once complete this should drastically reduce the amount of sewage being spilt into our rivers and seas – something which utility companies have been heavily criticised for in the news lately.
‘A huge investment like this will support around 7,000 new jobs in the Northwest of England, as well as support more than 1 in 6 customers struggling to pay their bills.
‘But all this begs the question of where the money’s coming from. It looks like £1.35bn of the cash will come from issuing new equity shares, which will have the effect of watering down existing shareholders’ ownership in the company.
‘Just shy of £4bn will come from issuing debt and this should keep the group’s gearing level at around 63%, towards the top of the group’s target range. This might cause some issues and uncertainty for investors in the short term. But today’s investment plan will increase United Utilities regulatory asset base by around 50%. Given that the revenue United Utilities is allowed to earn is based on this figure, it should help bring cash in the door over the long term.’
YouGov agrees financing to fund takeover of GfK’s Consumer Panel Business
Polling company YouGov has secured €280million of fresh debt financing, which the firm plans to use to help fund the takeover of GfK’s Consumer Panel Business.
YouGov announced the intended acquisition of the business, for a headline purchase price of €315million.
Alex McIntosh, chief finance officer, said:
‘This new facility will provide additional financing for our proposed acquisition of GfK’s Consumer Panel Business and provide further firepower for investing in our strategic growth plan. We thank our lenders for their continued support.’
BAE Systems awarded £4bn funding for nuclear submarines
BAE Systems has been awarded £3.95billion in funding by the Ministry of Defence for a submarine programme.
Yesterday, Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said the money would ‘drive forward the development of the most powerful attack submarines ever operated by the Royal Navy’.
Fast fashion bids to reduce waste: Retailers increase fees to deter returns
Water group reveal investment plans
Water group Pennon and United Utilities have joined industry peers in revealing plans for billions of pounds in infrastructure investment, amid concerns Britons’ water bills could rise by more than £150 a year to fund the move.
Water companies have set out a five-year plan to prevent 140,000 sewage overflow spills per year.
Providers will invest £96 billion in the second part of the decade — almost double the current levels — in proposals companies say will pay for 10 new reservoirs, cut leaks and stop the equivalent of 6,800 Olympic swimming pools-worth of sewage spills.
Industry body Water UK said private firms had agreed to more than double the number of households that will receive financial support, rising by 2.0 million to 3.2 million, as the sector looks to address public anger over sewage being pumped into beaches and rivers during storms.
