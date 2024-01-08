The FTSE 100 is down 0.5 per cent in early trading. Among the companies with reports and trading updates today are Shell, YouGov, CMC Markets, Plus 500 and CMO Group. Read the Monday 8 January Business Live blog below.
Three energy firms allowed to force-fit prepayment meters
Three energy firms can once again force-fit prepayment meters after regulator Ofgem gave EDF, Octopus and Scottish Power permission.
Households in Britain save just 3.25% of disposable income
Savers in Britain are tucking away less than most other countries with similar levels of disposable household incomes, data shows.
UK households save £724 of their disposable income annually, an average of 3.25 per cent per year a new study from CityIndex claims.
Shell to score large gas trading profits
Shell has flagged multi-billion-dollar impairment costs but assured investors of ‘significantly higher’ earnings from its gas trading division in the fourth quarter.
The FTSE 100 energy giant warned on Monday it anticipates declaring between $2.5billion and $4.5billion (£2billion to £3.5billion) in impairment charges, primarily driven by its Singapore-based refining and chemicals hub.
YouGov acquires US analytics company
YouGov has acquired US-based survey data management company KnowledgeHound, extending its data capabilities in the fast-growing market.
The market research and data analytics specialist told investors on Monday the deal, which was for an unspecified sum, will expand the capabilities of analytics platform, YouGov Crunch.
Senior shares top FTSE 350 fallers
CMC Markets shares jump 23% in early trading
A fifth of small business owners turn to Bank of Mum and Dad
The Bank of Mum and Dad has long provided young buyers with a helping hand to get on the property ladder.
But now it seems the ‘bank’ is branching out into business loans, as entrepreneurs increasingly turn to their parents for help.
Private buyers slam the brakes on electric cars as sales slump
Electric car sales to private buyers have gone into reverse, now making up only a quarter of purchases.
Individuals bought 71,984 of the vehicles last year – 23 per cent of the total of 314,687. But in 2022 they purchased 88,910 – 33 per cent of the total.
Market open: FTSE 100 down 0.3%; FTSE 250 up 0.1%
The FTSE 100 is extending lossess suffered last week in early trading as precious metal miners track gold prices lower, while investors look ahead to the start of the earnings reporting period and a slew of economic datasets this week.
Precious metal miners are down by around 1.6 per cent to a near three-month low, as gold prices slipped on fading expectations of an early rate cut in the US.
The index fell close to 9 per cent last week.
Shell has slipped 1.6 per cent after flagging impairment charges of about $2.5 billion to $4.5 billion for the fourth quarter, mainly related to the Singapore refining and chemicals hub the oil major is looking to sell.
CMC Markets has soared 20 per cent after the online trading platform raised its full-year operating income forecast, citing a strong third quarter driven by improved market conditions.
In economic data, U.S. inflation data on Thursday and the UK’s November GDP data on Friday will be on investors’ radar amid quarterly reports from some of the biggest retailers and homebuilders from Britain.
Bespoke boom helps Rolls-Royce glide to record sales
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars glided to a record year of sales in 2023 – as the British luxury car company’s super-wealthy customers spent heavily on bespoke personalised features and extras.
The British luxury car-maker delivered 6,032 motor cars to wealthy clients in more than 50 countries worldwide last year – more than ever before in the marque’s 119-year history.
Weak start to the year puts pressure on FTSE 100 firms reporting this week
Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor:
‘UK markets [are] unable to shake off the overarching concerns which have troubled global investors in the first few days of this year.
‘Although there remains a long way to go, the FTSE100 has shed 0.8% so far which inevitably puts added pressure on companies reporting in the imminent annual results season.
‘In the meantime, a combination of a weaker oil price and a slightly disappointing update weighed on shares of Shell, while BP also moved slightly lower in response.
‘Endeavour Mining continued to feel the reverberations of its decision to out the Chief Executive last week, amid some general weakness in mining shares reflecting a move to a risk-off approach in early trade.
‘Broker upgrades to the likes of Taylor Wimpey, Rolls-Royce, Legal & General and RELX mitigated some of the damage, but the early signs of investor insouciance are a concerning echo of the 2023 experience, where the primary index found some difficulty in attracting sustained investor confidence and interest.’
Business leaders increasingly optimistic about UK prospects for 2024
Business leaders are increasingly optimistic about Britain’s prospects for the year ahead, major industry surveys reveal today.
Most manufacturers see the UK as a more competitive place to operate compared to 12 months ago, found a study by industry body Make UK and accountants PwC.
Geopolitical tensions spark investor wariness
Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets, Hargreaves Lansdown:
‘Wariness has returned at the start of the week, as investors assess the risks of geo-political conflict, amid fresh signs of global economic slowdown and uncertainty about the trajectory of inflation.
‘Such are the risks of the Israel-Gaza conflict widening, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has embarked on a whistlestop diplomatic tour, in an attempt to calm inflamed tensions. It comes after Israel’s defence minister described the hostilities the country is facing as an axis rather than a single enemy.
‘Concerns are rising that this could lead to fresh violence, particularly in Lebanon.’
Almost 120,000 retail workers lost their jobs last year as High Street was hit by collapses of stores
Almost 120,000 retail workers lost their jobs last year as the High Street was hit by collapses of stores including Wilko.
The Centre for Retail Research revealed that a total 119,405 jobs were lost across the sector in 2023.
Their analysis also found that 10,494 stores shuttered. Wilko’s demise saw around 400 close.
YouGov buys US firm
YouGov has acquired US-based survey data management solutions firm KnowledgeHound for an undisclosed fee.
The move that further extends the capabilities of the YouGov Crunch survey analytics platform to handle the needs of large brands, the group said.
Alex McIntosh, YouGov’s chief financial officer, added:
‘YouGov’s acquisition of KnowledgeHound represents a significant shift in what the industry should expect from data analytics platforms.
‘By adding KnowledgeHound – a leading search-based survey data analysis solution – to YouGov Crunch – the ultimate tool for granular data analysis – we will make it easier than ever before to get fast, actionable, reliable insights all in one place.’
Trading platforms up profit expectations
CMC Markets has raised its full-year operating income forecast, with the trading platform citing a strong third quarter driven by improved market conditions.
The company, which provides trading in more than 12,000 financial instruments, including shares, indexes, foreign currencies, commodities and treasuries, attributed the strong quarterly performance to resilient business-to-business and institutional investor demand.
It now expects net operating income between £290million and £310million for fiscal year 2024, up from its previous forecast of £250million to £280million.
Separately, rival Plus500 said it generated revenue of about $725million and core profit of around $340million for the year ended31 December, citing expansion into different regions such as Japan and the UAE.
Grocers set to deliver bumper festive results
High Street winners and losers will emerge this week as some of Britain’s biggest stores publish festive trading figures.
M&S is tipped to have had a stellar Christmas, as revealed by The Mail on Sunday, and will update investors on Thursday.
The supermarket giants are also expected to have performed strongly with Sainsbury’s and Tesco due to release figures on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.
Shell margins squeezed as oil major flags impairment charges of up to $4.5bn
Energy giant Shell expects refining profits to be squeezed in the fourth quarter, with margins falling from $16 per barrel to $10/bbl.
It has also flagged impairment charges of about $2.5billion to $4.5 billion for the fourth quarter, mainly related to the Singapore refining and chemicals hub the oil major is looking to sell.
