UK wages excluding bonuses grew at the fastest pace year-on-year since records began at 7.8 per cent in the three months to June, fresh Office for National Statistics data shows.
The FTSE 100 is down 1.3 per cent in afternoon trading. Among the companies with reports and trading updates today are Just Group, Marks & Spencer, 888 and Legal & General Group. Read the Tuesday 15 August Business Live blog below.
How is wage growth calculated and what would a rise mean for you?
Average basic pay growth in Britain has hit a record high, as workers continue to negotiate better wages in efforts to ease cost of living pressures.
But average wage growth remains below stubbornly high inflation, meaning Britons’ buying power is still being eroded by higher prices.
US: Retail sales rise by highest amount in six months
Sales at US retailers rose 0.7 percent in July – the highest increase in six months – helped by a boost in purchases on Amazon Prime Day.
Americans also increased their purchases at clothing stores, grocery stores and at bars and restaurants, signaling how consumer spending can still help power the economy.
The Footsie closes soon
Just before close, the FTSE 100 was 1.65% lower at 7,383.25.
Meanwhile, the FTSE 250 was 0.48% lower at 18,671.53.
Legal & General profit smashes forecasts on bumper annuity sales
Legal & General Group has smashed first-half earnings forecasts thanks to rising annuity sales.
Britain’s largest life insurer reported operating profits of £941million for the opening six months of 2023, a 2 per cent decline on the previous year but far above analyst estimates of £834million.
US retail sales increase more than expected in July
(Reuters) – U.S. retail sales increased more than expected in July as Americans boosted online purchases and dined out more, suggesting the economy continued to expand early in the third quarter and keeping a recession at bay.
Retail sales jumped 0.7% last month, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday. Data for June was revised higher to show sales rising 0.3% instead of the previously reported 0.2%.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales would climb 0.4%. Retail sales are mostly goods and are not adjusted for inflation. They likely received a boost from Amazon’s Prime Day promotion last month.
Demand has remained resilient despite the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes to tame inflation, thanks to strong wage gains from a tight labor market.
Receding inflation is lifting consumers’ purchasing power. Households are also taking on debt to fund purchases.
Though lower-income households have exhausted excess savings accumulated during the COVID-19 pandemic, there remains a decent chunk of money stashed away to support consumer spending.
With inflation ebbing, most economists believe the Fed is probably done raising rates, and they are increasingly warming up to the idea that the U.S. central bank could steer the economy towards a “soft landing” rather than the recession that they had been forecasting since last year.
The Fed has since March 2022 raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by 525 basis points to the current 5.25%-5.50% range.
ITV to invest in pain relief brand Flarin
ITV has invested in Flarin, its first ever investment in a consumer healthcare brand as a part of a ‘media for equity deal.’
The media giant has agreed to invest £2million of shares in Flarin, with an option for two additional tranches of £1.5million each, in return for allowing the company to advertise on its channels.
‘With its innovative and patented lipid technology, Flarin offers many unique benefits to those suffering from joint and muscular pain compared to any other product on the market,’ said Sheena Amin, director of ITV AdVentures.
Financial watchdog to ask MPs about debanking experiences
(PA) – British politicians are to be asked to reveal whether they have encountered any problems accessing bank accounts or faced being “debanked”, as part of an inquiry by the UK’s financial watchdog.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said it is looking into the rules surrounding politically exposed persons (PEPs), which includes MPs.
The regime was thrust into the spotlight after former Ukip leader Nigel Farage revealed that Coutts, which is owned by NatWest Group, had moved to shut down his bank account.
Mr Farage was identified as a PEP – someone who holds public office in the UK or overseas, or has a family member who does. It means financial firms must treat their accounts with extra due diligence.
PEPs could effectively pose more of a risk of abusing their position for personal gain, such as by making or accepting bribes, according to the FCA’s guidance from 2017.
But the watchdog is now looking into whether banks apply the rules too rigorously and if they need to be updated.
As part of its review, the FCA is sending a letter out to British MPs on Tuesday.
A spokesman for the regulator said: “We are reviewing how financial services firms have applied the politically exposed persons (PEPs) regime and whether any changes are needed for UK PEPs.
“We are keen to hear directly from UK PEPs on their experiences, including any problems they have encountered – so we’re proactively reaching out to parliamentarians and other UK PEPs at an early stage.”
US tourists shun UK and spend cash in Europe because of tourist tax
American visitors are spending less in London and splashing their cash in other European cities because of the tourist tax, fresh data has found.
Tourists are not spending as much money in the capital due to Rishi Sunak’s decision to remove a VAT-free shopping scheme for holidaymakers in 2021.
State pension heading for 8.2% hike to almost £11,500
The full rate state pension could top £220 a week if earnings growth sticks at its current 8.2 per cent, as pundits reckon the Government is highly unlikely to break the triple lock pledge ahead of an election.
Older people have been hit hard by rising household bills, but the pain could be eased by another bumper increase in the state pension next spring, following a 10.1 per cent hike last April.
Oil dips as China data sours sentiment
(Reuters) – Oil prices edged lower on Tuesday as sluggish Chinese economic figures were countered by Beijing unexpectedly cutting key policy rates for the second time in three months.
Brent crude futures dipped 53 cents to $85.68 per barrel by 1008 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude slipped 66 cents to $81.85 a barrel.
Supply cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia, part of the OPEC+ group comprising the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, had helped galvanise a rally in prices over the past seven weeks.
China’s industrial output and retail sales data on Tuesday showed the economy slowed further last month, intensifying pressure on already faltering growth and prompting authorities to cut key policy rates to shore up activity.
“When the oil market appears to be comfortable in rally of late, it is often the case that China is the number one fire douser, throwing a wet blanket over those dreaming for heady ($)90-handle crude and beyond,” said John Evans of oil broker PVM.
In an effort to shore up support, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) lowered the rate on 401 billion yuan ($55.3billion) in one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans to some financial institutions by 15 basis points to 2.5%.
“The market was expecting the PBOC to wait until September before easing again, and today’s cuts suggest that the authorities’ concern about the state of the macroeconomy is mounting,” said Robert Carnell, Asia Pacific head of research for ING Bank.
On a brighter note, refinery throughput in July at the world’s biggest oil importer rose 17.4% from a year earlier, as refiners kept output elevated to meet demand for domestic summer travel and to cash in on high regional profit margins by exporting fuel.
Legal & General shares top FTSE 350 fallers
Marks & Spencer tops FTSE 350 charts
B&M brothers eyeing up Wilko in bid to dominate the discount market
The billionaire brothers who own B&M are reportedly eyeing up Wilko in a bid to dominate the discount market.
However, Poundland, Home Bargains and The Range have all also shown keen to snap up the chain as it plunges into administration, according to The Sun.
Just Group profits supercharged by defined benefit pension derisking
Just Group expects to surpass annual earnings targets after the specialist insurer posted a 154 per cent jump in profit for the first half.
The retirement specialist told investors it was ‘highly confident of comfortably exceeding’ underlying operating profit growth of over 15 per cent this year after earnings hit £173million for the first six months of 2023.
Profits soared from £68million a year earlier and beat analyst forecasts of £162million.
Less than 48 hours to save Wilko: Deadline for bids to save chain
Bidders for Wilko have less than 48 hours to save the crisis-stricken retailer following its collapse.
The High Street chain fell into administration last week, putting the future of its 400 stores and 12,500 workers in jeopardy.
M&S shares soar as it eyes profit growth and consumers prove resilient
Marks & Spencer shares soared on Tuesday after the retailer said a better-than-expected first half should lead to profit growth this year.
In a trading update, M&S told investors that like-for-like food sales growth of 11 per cent, and clothing and home sales growth of 6 per cent, in the first 19 weeks of 2023 is forecast to drive a ‘significant improvement against previous expectations’.
It is an upgrade on previous guidance for a full-year profit dip and marks progress on M&S plans to ‘reshape’ the business under its ongoing turnaround strategy.
BBC sells historic Maida Vale studio for £10.5m
The Oscar-winning composer of scores to The Lion King and Dune has teamed up with the producers of Love Actually to buy the historic Maida Vale music studios for £10.5million.
Hans Zimmer has joined forces with Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner of Working Title to purchase the studio – which has hosted stars from the Beatles and David Bowie to Beyonce and Adele – from the BBC.
Market open: FTSE 100 down 0.7%; FTSE 250 off 0.4%
London-listed stocks are trading lower this morning, with the FTSE 100 dragged down by a stronger sterling after a record-high wage growth spurred worries of inflationary pressures, while Marks & Spencer leads the FTSE 250.
British wages excluding bonuses were a record 7.8 per cent higher than a year earlier in the three months to June, adding to worries for the Bank of England about long-term inflation, which could keep interest rates elevated for longer.
M&S has raised its profit outlook, saying it was continuing to win market share in both its clothing, home and food businesses.
Retailers’ stocks have rallied over 1 per cent, leading sectoral gains.
M&S ‘not quite popping the champagne corks just yet’
Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets, Hargreaves Lansdown:
‘[Marks and Spencer]… is seen as a bellwether for consumer sentiment and by raising its profit outlook it shows just how much more resilient shoppers are proving to be despite the ongoing storm of inflation and higher interest rates.
‘It’s now expecting profit growth for the full 2023-24 year despite having forecast a small drop in profit. Its customers are not penny pinching as much as forecast, particularly on groceries with food sales growing by more than 11% in the first 19 weeks of the year, in stores open a year or more.
‘It’s not quite popping the champagne corks just yet, with management flagging uncertainty ahead, but the results will certainly warrant unscrewing some elderflower sparkling in celebration.’
888: No operational impact from UK gambling probe
British bookmaker 888 Holdings does not expect any operational impact from the ongoing probe by the UK gambling regulator, it told investors this morning after posting a 9 per cent rise in first-half earnings helped by effective cost-cutting measures.
The William Hill owner last month appointed a new CEO after shrugging off its second-largest shareholder FS Gaming’s call to appoint its candidates to top roles that led the GB Gambling Commission to launch a review of the betting firm’s licences in the UK.
FS Gaming push for former GVC, now known as Entain, executives to be appointed to 888’s board, could have forced the firm out of its biggest market.
Russia’s economy has been in crisis since it launched its war on Ukraine in February last year left it facing isolation from the West.
Legal & General beats first-half earnings forecasts
Legal & General made a forecast-beating operating profit of £941million in the first half of 2023, boosted by its bulk annuity business, with the group on track to meet its five-year ambitions.
Analysts had forecast the British life insurer and asset manager to post an interim profit of £834million.
Higher UK interest rates have improved the funding positions of defined benefit, or final salary, pension schemes, enabling employers to offload pension risk to an insurer through a so-called bulk annuity more cheaply.
‘We remain on track to achieve our five-year ambitions and deliver attractive returns for our shareholders,’ chief executive Nigel Wilson said in a statement.
Upwards wages spiral ‘is not sustainable’
Julia Turney, partner at professional advisory consultancy Barnett Waddingham:
‘The labour market is tight – most people who want jobs have them. This, combined with the cost-of-living pressures facing consumers, means wages are climbing, and are set to surpass inflation altogether later this week.
‘The CIPD has revealed that almost half of UK employers have made counteroffers in the last year to try to keep staff – it’s clear that the war for talent is back on, and the battleground is salaries.
‘But this upwards spiral is not sustainable. If wages continue to rise, so will inflation – labour costs will increase, and so in turn will prices. To break the cycle, the responsibility is on businesses to create an environment where staff are both fairly paid and highly valued.
‘Organisations must take a planned holistic approach which goes beyond just cash remuneration – it should include benefits, culture, and wellbeing. Most employees who stay in their role do so because they love the work and the culture, and many who leave dislike the work and team. Employers who tackle this problem head-on will be able to not just compete in the war for talent, but shift the battle entirely.’
Wages soar by a record 7.8% raising fresh inflation fears despite signs the jobs market is weakening with unemployment nudging up – while long-term sickness hits another new high
Wages rises have hit a new record raising fresh concerns about inflation – despite signs the jobs market is weakening.
Regular pay was up by 7.8 per cent annually in the quarter to June, the fastest pace since comparable figures began in 2001.
Although the sharp increase was still slightly below the eye-watering hikes in prices, the ONS findings will cause anxiety in the Bank of England as it considers whether to push interest rate higher. Less reliable but more up-to-date pay data suggest that the upwards momentum might have slowed.
IoD: ‘Such a backdrop of continuing wage cost pressures and labour shortages is not a positive one for many businesses’
Dr. Roger Barker, director of policy at the Institute of Directors:
‘The latest data shows a gradual easing of labour market pressures, as the number of vacancies in the economy declined by a further 60,000 in the three months up to July.
‘However, there are still more than a million unfilled positions, which is of great practical concern to businesses leaders.
‘Even more worryingly for policy makers, wage inflation shows no sign of abating.
‘The concern for business is that this may feed into the persistence of stubbornly high rates of inflation and high interest rates. Such a backdrop of continuing wage cost pressures and labour shortages is not a positive one for many businesses.’
Bank of England probes worst UK payment systems meltdown in nearly nine years
Bank of England officials were last night investigating the worst disruption to Britain’s banking payment systems in nearly nine years.
Home buyers and sellers may have seen deals held up as a result of the outage, which lasted for about five-and-a-half hours yesterday.
The Bank, which is run by governor Andrew Bailey said a ‘technical issue’ hit its real-time gross settlement (RTGS) service and CHAPS high-value payments system, which handle hundreds of billions of pounds of transactions each day.
M&S lifts full-year expectations
Marks and Spencer has told investors it now expects profit growth this year, with its soon-to-be-published interim results likely to significantly improve against previous expectations.
M&S said: ‘There remain considerable uncertainties about the economic outlook, and there is a risk that the consumer market will tighten as the year progresses.
‘Nevertheless, we now expect the outcome for the year to show profit growth on 2022-23, and the interim results to show a significant improvement against previous expectations.’
Just Group profits soar 154%
Specialist insurer Just Group has posted a 154 per cent jump in first-half profit, beating market estimates, thanks to bumper sales of its retirement income products and higher new business income.
Underlying operating profit hit £173million in the six months to 30 June, up from £68million last year and beating forecasts of £162million.
Wage growth hits record high
Wage growth has been an area of concern for the Bank of England as it attempts to wrangle inflation under control.
