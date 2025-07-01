Juan Algar/Getty Images

Elon Musk and Donald Trump aren't done fighting over the president's "Big Beautiful Bill" — and Musk came out swinging last night. Writing on X, Musk said if the "insane spending bill" passes, he'll form a new political party (can you guess what it would be called?).

In response, Trump suggested that DOGE look into slashing government contracts with Musk's companies. "Without subsidies, Elon would probably have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

America's small business owners are being swamped by scammers.

If you fall for it, the consequences can be devastating. Last year, a finance clerk at the engineering firm Arup joined a video call with people he believed were his colleagues. It turned out that each of the attendees was a deepfake recreation of a real coworker — including the company’s finance chief. Convinced by the ruse, the clerk approved over $25 million in overseas transfers .

Scams like this are becoming more common. Since ChatGPT burst onto the scene, online businesses have had to navigate a rapidly expanding deepfake economy. In the past year alone, GenAI-enabled scams have quadrupled, according to the platform Chainabuse.

BI spoke with professionals in several industries — including recruitment, graphic design, publishing, and healthcare — who are scrambling to keep themselves and their customers safe against AI’s ever-evolving threats.

Many feel like they’re playing an endless game of whack-a-mole, Shubham Agarwal writes for BI. Now, the moles are multiplying and getting smarter.

Giulio Bonasera for BI

You would never be fooled, right?

Don’t be so sure. The VP of strategy at a cybersecurity firm said GenAI tools now allow a novice with cheap programs and little technical know-how to clone a brand’s image and write flawless scam messages within minutes.