Busta Rhymes and Coi Leray are gearing up to drop a JAY-Z-sampling banger produced by Swizz Beatz, and they have the cinematic visuals to go with it.

Taking to Instagram on Monday (September 4), Busta shared a small preview of the Benny Boom-directed video for “Luxury Life,” which finds him and Coi seemingly replicating the diner robbery scene from Quentin Tarantino’s 1996 movie Pulp Fiction.

The track — which is set to drop on Friday (September 8) — samples Hov’s 1996 hit with Foxy Brown, “Ain’t No…” — which itself samples The Whole Darn Family’s “Seven Minutes of Funk.”

“YEEEESSSSSS THE HEAT ONLY GROWS MORE INTENSE NOW!!!!” Busta captioned the clip. “NEW MOVIE!! NEW BANGER!! MORE ENERGY!!! BRAND NEW [dragon emoji] FT. @COILERAY #LUXURYLIFE DROPPIN’ 9.8.23 PROD. BY @THEREALSWIZZZ & THE [dragon emoji] DIRECTED BY @BENNYBOOM!”

Busta Rhymes and Coi Leray previously collaborated on the remix of the latter’s viral hit, “Players.”

His appearance served as a full circle moment for Leray at the time, who saw another remix of her song by DJ Saige sample Busta’s “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See.”

Saige’s remix helped boost the song’s popularity, and so it only made sense for Busta to hop on the remix. Busta added his usual high energy and charisma to the remix, where he praised Coi Leray and DJ Saige for what they did to the song.

The crossing of the generations was meant to happen as the original version of Coi’s “Players” samples Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five’s 1982 record “The Message.” The New Jersey native actually linked with Flash last November and had dinner in New York City where the Hip Hop pioneer praised Coi.

Flash also gifted her a custom-made hoodie including the slogan “Girls Are Players Too” in traditional bubble graffiti font that the Trendsetter rapper shared on her Instagram Story.

Before the collab, Busta Rhymes gave Coi her flowers as well.

“Igh listen.. look how God works .. like literally y’all are witnessing it right now… do you know how major this is ?” Coi wrote with a video of her meeting the Hip Hop legend. “@bustarhymes to meet you at a time like this (unplanned) is crazy ! You are truly an icon LEGEND [fire emojis] we not finished yet @djsaige look how the universe works.. I love you @djfirstchoice”

Busta returned the love right back, telling the young rapper he’s proud of her and hinted at more to come. “Legendary Vibes Queen. Reciprocal Love to the Max!!” Busta wrote. “Super proud of you. Now let’s show ‘em better than we can tell ‘em.”