Busta Rhymes has given Scar Lip two invaluable gifts: a chain and some game.

The Epic Records signee took to her Twitter on Sunday (August 13) to reveal that the Leader of the New School had given her a gift of a diamond chain — the first gift of its kind that she’d ever received.

“It’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice,” he said while gifting her the chain. “You feel me, Scar Lip? So be nice, consistently. Consistently.”

“Busta rhymes gifted me a diamond chain,” she wrote. “I never got anything like this before.” The video then pans to Busta performing live, and bringing the young up-and-comer out to spit some bars.

Busta rhymes gifted me a diamond chain 🥺❤️❤️ I never got anything like this before pic.twitter.com/8leE8mncoC — Scar_lip (@scar_lip) August 13, 2023

As someone whose legacy in the game has been solidified, Busta Rhymes has always felt confident about giving younger rappers their flowers.

And he proved that on Monday (August 7), when he gave Conway the Machine his just due.

The former Griselda MC took to social media to share a post that shows Bus-a-Bus embracing him and giving him huge props for his artistry.

“One of my favorite, favorite human beings ever, and definitely one of my favorite MCs ever — all eras!” Busta says emphatically in the clip. “That n-gga will beat y’all fucking face in with the bars. A savage with that shit. Uncivil with the bars.”

Conway returned the favor in his Instagram caption, while shedding light on his and Busta Rhymes’ close bond.

“This man has shown me and my family nothing but the upmost love and respect since the first time we met,” he said. “Always Been one of the people that I’ve looked up too since the woo Hah days, facts! Also 1 of the only people in this music industry that I can say the love he shows me is actually GENUINE.”

He continued: “Always solid and always does what he says he gonna do thats real! Incredible MC with decades of countless classic albums full of smash hits that’s still fuckin shit up in the clubs and on them stages, I don’t think he gets all the flowers he deserves.

“I was a little down I can’t front then He Hit my line to come to the show and get out the house and enjoy myself and I’m glad I did cause that shit was crazy!!! Thank you for everything @bustarhymes love and respect king!! The final lap tour!”