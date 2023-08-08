Busta Rhymes has shown big love to Conway The Machine, praising him as one of his “favorite MCs ever.”

On Monday (August 7), the former Griselda MC took to social media to share a post that shows Bus-a-Bus embracing him and giving him huge props for his artistry.

“One of my favorite, favorite human beings ever, and definitely one of my favorite MCs ever — all eras!” Busta says emphatically in the clip. “AThat n-gga will beat y’all fucking face in with the bars. A savage with that shit. Uncivil with the bars.”

Conway returned the favor in his Instagram caption, while shedding light on his and Busta Rhymes’ close bond.

“This man has shown me and my family nothing but the upmost love and respect since the first time we met,” he said. “Always Been one of the people that I’ve looked up too since the woo Hah days, facts! Also 1 of the only people in this music industry that I can say the love he shows me is actually GENUINE.”

He continued: “Always solid and always does what he says he gonna do thats real! Incredible MC with decades of countless classic albums full of smash hits that’s still fuckin shit up in the clubs and on them stages, I don’t think he gets all the flowers he deserves.

“I was a little down I can’t front then He Hit my line to come to the show and get out the house and enjoy myself and I’m glad I did cause that shit was crazy!!! Thank you for everything @bustarhymes love and respect king!! The final lap tour!”

Check out the heartwarming post below:

The genuine moment took place this past Saturday (August 5) during 50 Cent’sFinal Lap Tour in Darien Lake, New York, not too far from Conway’s stomping grounds of Buffalo.

Conway and Busta have worked together on past tracks including 2022’s “Slap” alongside Big Daddy Kane, 2019’s “Ghost Musik,” and 2018’s “Land O’ Lakes.”

The Flipmode Squad frontman also recentlygave 50 Cent his just due for selling a astonishing number of tickets for his aforementioned international tour, which is being billed as his last.

A video emerged last month of Busta Rhymes showering the G-Unit mogul with non-stop praise backstage during a show in Toronto as a group of their mutual counterparts — including producer Boi-1da — looked on.

related news Busta Rhymes Taps Pharrell, Timbaland & Swizz Beatz To Produce New Album May 17, 2023

“840,000 in one week, worldwide,” he said. “840,000 tickets sold, in one week. 840,000 in one week. 840,000 tickets. In one week. N-gga sold 675,000 tickets before the first show. In four days. 840,000 in one week.”

50 kicked off the Final Lap Tour in emphatic fashion in Salt Lake City, Utah on July 22.

His “longtime friend” Busta Rhymes serves as the opening act, with Jeremih also supporting on the North American leg, which wraps up on September 22 in Toronto.