St. Paul, MN –

Busta Rhymes may be a beloved figure in Hip Hop, but even he isn’t immune to his judgement being called into question — as his recent onstage antics have shown.

The Brooklyn rap veteran has served as the energizing support act on 50 Cent‘s Final Lap Tour since it began in July, and during a stop in St. Paul, Minnesota on Friday (September 15), Busta certainly had one concertgoer’s pulse racing with some lewd behavior.

Footage of the moment, which began circulating this past weekend, shows the Flipmode Squad frontman holding his microphone near his crotch as if it was an erect penis while wearing a mischievous grin on his face.

As his seductive hit “I Know What You Want” plays in the background, Busta then points to one fan in the crowd and raps: “Baby, if you give it to me,” before stroking his mic with his tongue held out.

“We fucking tonight,” he tells the fan while pointing to them again. “I see your love for me, baby.”

Watch the clip below:

While the interaction may have been nothing more than playful — if not explicit — flirting, many fans online were horrified by what they saw.

“Who got one of them little mind deleters from Men in Black,” one Instagram user commented. “I need these visuals deleted from my mind ASAP.”

“This made me uncomfortable. Creepy crawlers,” another wrote, while someone else joked: “Busta Rhymes turnt into Busta Nut that night!”

Some even criticized Busta for acting inappropriately, especially considering his O.G. status.

“Busta Rhymes, you are better than this King. You’re 51. You should be schooling the younger generation, not doing this,” one user scolded. Another critic wrote: “Imagine Hov, Nas or Snoop doin dis. come on busta u 50.”

Bus-a-Bus wasn’t without his supporters, though, as some people defended it as purely innocent fun. “Ion see why y’all bothered. This is a classic old head. We black people know how our Unc’s get. Let’s be fr. This isn’t new,” read one comment.

This isn’t the first time that Busta Rhymes’ sex life has made headlines of late. During an interview with Men’s Health in August, he opened up about suffering breathing difficulties after being intimate with his ex — an unpleasant experience that inspired him to lose weight and regain his fitness.

“I was having a really difficult time breathing, so I got up and I walked out of the bedroom so she wouldn’t panic seeing me trying to keep myself calm,” Busta recalled.

“I was trying to inhale, and it felt like it wasn’t working. I felt like I was having like an asthma attack — but I don’t have asthma. So I walked out of the bedroom and went into the living room, and I was forcing myself to inhale, to relax.”

He continued: “That was scaring me so much that it was a mindfuck, because I had to stay calm and make sure she didn’t hear me panic or hear me struggle to breathe. I’m butt-ass naked in the living room, trying to calm myself down.

“She was like, ‘Yo, this is not who I fell in love with.’ She didn’t know what had happened outside, but she was looking at my body and the weight.

“She was like, ‘You gotta lose this weight. This breathing is scaring me. When I met you, you wasn’t like a muscle-head, but you, you was slim, you was cut, you had your shit right. I need you to get back to who I fell in love with.’”