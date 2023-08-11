Busta Rhymes has shared an emotional story where he had to pick his occupation as a Hip Hop artist over attending his oldest son’s high school graduation.

In a Friday (August 11) interview on Hot 97’s Ebro In The Morning, Bus-a-Bus recalled a time in which he and Chris Brown performed their 2011 hit single, “Look At Me Now” featuring Lil Wayne.

“When me and Chris Brown performed ‘Look At Me Now’ at BET when Lil Wayne did not do it with us, I missed my son’s high school graduation, my oldest son’s,” he explained. “I came home from that and he was upset, and Greenhouse was still open. I threw a party for him at Greenhouse and I had Jim Jones perform, and Ace Hood perform, and I performed. He was happy about the party but he still wasn’t happy about me missing his high school graduation.”

He added: “I lived with that shit for a long time. And it didn’t matter how much I wanted to say sorry, I knew that it wouldn’t be enough.”

Later in the interview, Busta Rhymes spoke about how missing important moments in his children’s lives affected him, but now he’s arrived at a place where he’s “happy” because his sacrifices have paid off.

Check out the full interview below:

Busta Rhymes recently gave flowers to Conway The Machine and said that he was one of his “favorite MCs ever.”

On August 7, the former Griselda MC took to social media to share a post that shows the 51-year-old New York rap legend embracing him and giving him huge props for his artistry.

“One of my favorite, favorite human beings ever, and definitely one of my favorite MCs ever — all eras!” Busta says emphatically in the clip. “That n-gga will beat y’all fucking face in with the bars. A savage with that shit. Uncivil with the bars.”

Conway returned the favor in his Instagram caption, while shedding light on his and Busta Rhymes’ close bond.

“This man has shown me and my family nothing but the upmost love and respect since the first time we met,” he said. “Always Been one of the people that I’ve looked up too since the woo Hah days, facts! Also 1 of the only people in this music industry that I can say the love he shows me is actually GENUINE.”

He continued: “Always solid and always does what he says he gonna do thats real! Incredible MC with decades of countless classic albums full of smash hits that’s still fuckin shit up in the clubs and on them stages, I don’t think he gets all the flowers he deserves.

“I was a little down I can’t front then He Hit my line to come to the show and get out the house and enjoy myself and I’m glad I did cause that shit was crazy!!! Thank you for everything @bustarhymes love and respect king!! The final lap tour!”