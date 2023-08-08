





Rapper Busta Rhymes is opening up about the reason behind his significant weight loss.

In a recent interview with Men’s Health, Rhymes detailed the startling episode which convinced him to get in shape. He says it came during an “intimate interaction” he was sharing with an ex-partner. “I was having a really difficult time breathing, so I got up and I walked out of the bedroom so she wouldn’t panic seeing me trying to keep myself calm,” Rhymes recounted. “I was trying to inhale, and it felt like it wasn’t working. I felt like I was having like an asthma attack—but I don’t have asthma.”

Following that episode, Rhymes and his ex had a heart-to-heart discussion about his health. “She was like, ‘You’ve got to lose this weight. This breathing is scaring me. When I met you, you wasn’t like a muscle head, but you was slim, you was cut, you had your [stuff] right.'”

Rhymes later discovered the breathing issues stemmed from vocal polyps, which were blocking 90 percent of his throat.

According to the star, there were a variety of circumstances which led to his weight gain. “My dad died in 2014, and I drowned myself in work. I just kept drinking, smoking, eating bad—the whole nasty.” Rhymes adjusted his lifestyle and went on to lose 100 pounds. He’s since devoted himself to transforming his body. “I’m doing two-a-day workouts, [a little bit of] everything: weights, circuits, sauna, cryotherapy,” the “Dangerous” singer told the outlet.

Rhymes went on to share his tips for staying in shape and detoxifying, which he sees as the ultimate road to self-preservation. “Make sure that you’re in the healthiest space that you can be in so that you can use your better sense of judgment at all times. Go to the gym, eat good, sleep,” he advised. “Find that balance mentally and spiritually so that you can find that peace of mind and that happiness to be your best self. Not just for you, but for the people that you love.”