Busta Rhymes has given kudos to 50 Cent for selling a astonishing number of tickets for his Final Lap Tour.

A video emerged on Monday (July 31) of Busta showering Fif with non-stop praise backstage during a show in Toronto as a group of their mutual counterparts — including producer Boi-1da — looked on.

“840,000 in one week, worldwide,” he said. “840,000 tickets sold, in one week. 840,000 in one week. 840,000 tickets. In one week. N-gga sold 675,000 tickets before the first show. In four days. 840,000 in one week.”

50 Cent was flattered by Busta Rhymes’ lofty praise and simply replied: “That’s cause’ I been outta the country.”

50 Cent announced The Final Lap tour back in May. At that time, he revealed that “special guest and longtime friend” Busta Rhymes would be joining him for the ride, along with Jeremih for the North American dates.

“You’ve waited long enough!” Fif wrote on Instagram. “THE FINAL LAP TOUR celebrating GET RICH OR DIE TRYIN’ — 20 YEARS LATER with special guest and longtime friend, Busta Rhymes, across all dates and Jeremih on all North American dates is coming your way in 2023!”

50 kicked off the trek in emphatic fashion in Salt Lake City, Utah on July 22. During the opening night, Fif, alongside Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda, turned up the energy of the sold-out crowd with performances of classic hits such as “In Da Club,” “What Up Gangsta,” “Window Shopper,” and many more.

The tour is a celebration dedicated to the 20th anniversary of 50 Cent’s game-changing debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin’. It is also being billed as his last tour ever.

50 will be making stops in cities such as Houston, Brooklyn, Atlanta, and Detroit, before wrapping up the U.S. leg with a second gig in Toronto on September 22.

The European leg begins shortly after on September 28, and includes shows in the Netherlands, Germany, France, Italy and the U.K. 50 then jets to India, Australia and New Zealand in November and December to bring the international trek to a close.

related news 50 Cent Goes Off On Live Nation Over Bad Bunny & Kendall Jenner Concert Slip-Up July 31, 2023

50 Cent and Busta Rhymes both have massive hits under their belt, but lasts year, 50 wanted to give Bus-a-Bus a tutorial on how to perform the latter’s classic record “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See” during a club appearance.

In a fan-captured video, DJ SpinKing started off with the beat from Busta’s “Pass the Courvoisier Part II,” and Fif immediately jumped in to kick it off. Pausing the music to switch the song and take 50 Cent to task, Busta Rhymes called his fellow rap legend out.

“The n-gga said he could do ‘Put Your Hands’ better than me,” Busta told the crowd, to which 50 immediately busted out with a bar from the song.

“Hit you wit no delayin’ so what you sayin yo?,” 50 rapped, much to the crowd’s delight. “That it was it right there!”

The two went back and forth with jokes before SpinKing dropped the beat and Fif did his best Busta Rhymes impersonation — but not before jokingly asserting: “Man y’all gon’ have to pay me big money for this shit.”