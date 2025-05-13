Synopsis of the scorpions (Scorpiones: Buthidae, Diplocentridae) of Guadeloupe, Lesser Antilles, with description of a new species of Oiclus Simon, 1880 from La Désirade

Abstract. – A synopsis is provided for the scorpions of the Guadeloupe archipelago, including diagnoses, illustrations and distribution records. A biodiversity survey recently conducted in three islands of Guadeloupe (La Désirade, Marie-Galante and Les Saintes) allowed the description of a new species of the genus Oiclus Simon, 1880: O. desirade sp. n. from La Désirade, possibly endemic from this island. This new taxon raises to height the number of described Oiclus species and confirms again that this genus endemic to the Lesser Antilles is more diverse than originally suspected. The number of known scorpion species occurring in the Guadeloupe archipelago is increased to nine. A map of their geographical distribution is presented and a key for their identification is provided. Comments on the conservation status of some species from Guadeloupe are also proposed.