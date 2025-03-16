Poor Chewbacca never got his golden bravery medal for helping to destroy the Death Star during “Star Wars”‘ climactic Battle of Yavin, but you might be lucky enough to score Luke’s if you’re the high bidder in Propstore’s Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction that returns to Los Angeles on March 26–28, 2025.

London-based Propstore is one of the world’s premier entertainment memorabilia auction houses and this spring they’re presenting a remarkable selection of priceless film-used “Star Wars” collectibles.

Two of the showcase lots that should have fans and collectors salivating are Luke Skywalker’s (Mark Hamill) Medal of Yavin from “Star Wars: A New Hope” (1977) and Chewbacca’s (Peter Mayhew) lethal Bowcaster, seen in all three films of the “Star Wars Original Trilogy.” These authentic artifacts are each estimated to be pre-auction valued at between $250,000 and $600,000. And no, credits will not do fine!

Luke Skywalker’s Medal Of Yavin going up for auction at Propstore’s March event (Image credit: Propstore)

Luke’s gleaming medal is a supremely sought-after prize and one of only two known to exist.

Here’s the official catalog description:

“An incredibly significant ‘Star Wars’ hero prop, Luke Skywalker’s (Mark Hamill) screen-matched Medal of Yavin from ‘A New Hope’ (1977) is a symbol of the Rebel Alliance’s victory over the Empire. Presented by Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) in the film’s iconic finale, this medal appears in one of cinema’s most memorable moments, set to John Williams’ ‘The Throne Room’ march.

“Only two medals are believed to have been made for the film; this medal was seen worn by Hamill in the film itself, but was also worn by Harrison Ford in behind-the-scenes photos taken during rehearsals. The first and only medal to be offered for public sale, it originates from the collection of Gerard Bourke, who worked on the original ‘Star Wars’ films.”

Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker proudly wears his medal in “Star Wars: A New Hope” (Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Propstore COO Brandon Alinger recognizes the importance of these Hollywood gems.

“Luke Skywalker’s Medal of Yavin and Chewbacca’s Bowcaster rank among the most culturally and cinematically significant ‘Star Wars’ props ever offered at auction,” he tells Space.com. “With only two medals believed to have been produced for the film—and this being the first-ever available for public sale—it presents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a truly rare and iconic piece of the ‘Star Wars’ universe.”

Next, Chewie’s signature weapon is an exceedingly rare relic and the only one used throughout the entire “Star Wars” trilogy with no back-up produced. This accessory remains one of the most distinctive weapons in all of sci-fi history.

Chewie’s screen-used Bowcaster weapon is up for sale at Propstore’s March auction (Image credit: Propstore)

Here’s its detailed catalog description:

“The Bowcaster was built around a real-world Horton crossbow, modified with custom components and detailed dressing to give it a futuristic yet battle-worn look. This particular prop is believed to be the only Bowcaster used throughout the trilogy, with no evidence of a backup version, making it one of the rarest ‘Star Wars’ hero props in existence. The piece had some of its dressing components removed after filming but retains key original elements, including its unique shoulder stock extension, which was custom-fabricated for Peter Mayhew during the filming of ‘Return of the Jedi’ (1983). The piece also photo-matches to production stills from each of the original trilogy films. It has been sympathetically restored to its ‘Return of the Jedi’ (1983) configuration, with the missing dressing components faithfully recreated.”

The famous Wookiee wields his wicked Bowcaster in “Star Wars: A New Hope” (Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

“As a lifelong ‘Star Wars’ fan and collector myself, it’s truly remarkable to see these legendary pieces surface after so many years – and both at the same time! ‘Star Wars’ has profoundly impacted generations of fans, and the appearance of these props at auction offers a rare chance not only to see them up close but also to appreciate the craftsmanship and legacy behind them,” Alinger adds.

“These headline pieces are just a glimpse of the extraordinary collection of over 1,300 iconic film and television memorabilia pieces featured in this year’s Propstore Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction – a golden opportunity for collectors and enthusiasts alike to own a piece of cinematic history. With content from over 350 films and starting at all price points—from $100 to $100,000—there’s truly something for every collector in this auction.”

For more information on how to register and bid, or to preview the online catalog for the whole auction, visit Propstore at their internet home HERE.