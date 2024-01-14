A PROFESSIONAL dancer has revealed how she bought an old mini bus for £4,000 and turned it into her dream home-on-wheels.

While houses can be eye-wateringly expensive, Josie Rose, who currently stars in Magic Mike Live London, shared how she picked up her Mercedes Vario for just £4,000.

Three years later, Josie, who claims to have no DIY skills, has impressively turned the bus into a stylish tiny home to travel the world in.

She said on her Bus Off With Josie YouTube channel: “I hadn’t even changed a lightbulb before so it’s a bloody miracle I’ve made it this far.”

After ripping out the seats, she’s since added a bed, toilet, shower, sofa, fireplace, oven and a fridge.

And far from it being just a functional space, she’s made it look pretty and homely with fairy lights and soft cushions.

Josie was inspired to take on the challenge after not being able to afford to buy in London, where average house prices are around £480,000 in 2024.

On her Bus Off Instagram, she said: “I currently live at home with mum, thought maybe it’s time for some independence.

“But being on my own, this is all I could afford.

“One day I hope to travel the world, but at first I’m sticking to England.”

And Josie won’t be alone in her adventures, as she has her faithful pooch Winnie to travel with her.

Explaining her choice of vehicle, she said: “It’s the perfect size.

“I haven’t had to compromise on my living space, but it’s not huge so wouldn’t be difficult for me to drive.

“Plus it looks so cute.

“And I love all the windows (wanted a bus rather than a van.”

While she does love her choice, her normal driving licence wasn’t enough to be able to legally drive it, and she needed to pass her C1 test.

Thankfully she passed and hopes to hit the road early this year.

Josie said: “I’m planning on being a bum in a bus for a while, travel and make videos and do some volunteering.

“I have it in my head that I’d like to do a full drive around the world.”

