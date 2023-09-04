Bybit introduces TradeGPT, an AI tool merging ChatGPT’s language model with real-time data for market insights and user assistance. It is free for all users.

Cryptocurrency exchange Bybit has announced the launch of “TradeGPT”, a new AI-powered trading tool. This new assistant combines the power of ChatGPT’s language model with sophisticated real-time data from the Bybit platform.

According to Bybit’s statement, TradeGPT will make it easier for users to access updated market analyses and obtain clear answers to their questions in multiple languages.

As reported by Coinspeaker, Bybit introduced ToolsGPT on June 15 via a Twitter post, explaining that the new tool would utilize ChatGPT’s language model combined with Bybit’s market data to generate technical analysis, price metrics, and personalized responses to user queries.

According to Bybit, ToolsGPT will be able to analyze price trends of various cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ether, taking into consideration technical and historical indicators. Like other exchanges, the tool is available for free to all users. Vivien Fang, Bybit’s Director of Financial Products, stated that ToolsGPT was created to provide much-needed financial education and guidance, especially for new users entering this ecosystem without financial knowledge.

“Essentially, we built the tool that we all wished we had when we began our careers in financial engineering and trading. We’re proud to offer this for free as part of our mission to become the world’s Crypto Ark,” said Fang.

Ben Zhou, Bybit’s CEO, on the other hand, mentioned that this integration demonstrates their commitment to providing traders with advanced tools to empower their trading decisions.

“By integrating ChatGPT into Bybit Tools, we are able to provide users with more comprehensive information when making their decisions. ToolsGPT is a testament to our commitment to empowering traders with advanced tools and insights,” explained the CEO.

Currently, other exchanges like Crypto.com and Binance began exploring the use of ChatGPT in their exchange platforms in mid-2023. Furthermore, Solana Labs recently launched a ChatGPT plugin, allowing users to check balances, transfer tokens, and trade NFTs through Solana.

This demonstrates the versatility of AI tools like ChatGPT and their potential to enhance user experiences in various sectors, including the cryptocurrency industry.

