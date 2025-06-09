Li also served as deputy editor-in-chief of Toutiao, according to Chinese media outlet The Paper, which first reported the personnel change on Friday.
An employee, who asked not to be identified discussing internal matters, described Li as a “very senior” employee who had been at ByteDance for many years.
ByteDance did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.
Founded in 2017, the CQC team is responsible for overseeing content quality and user experience across more than 10 products. Past job descriptions for CQC described the team’s role as necessary because “some highly sensitive content cannot be spotted by machine”. In mainland China, platform operators are legally responsible for censoring content considered illegal.