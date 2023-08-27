On a Wednesday afternoon in 2012, 12-year-old Rory Staunton got a scrape during a middle-school basketball game. His gym teacher applied two Band-Aids to the cuts on his arm.

By Thursday, Rory had a 104-degree fever, vomiting and leg pain, but the emergency room staff at NYU Langone Health suspected dehydration and gave him fluids and anti-nausea medicine.

By Friday, the boy was critically ill. By Sunday, he was dead. Hospital records show the cause was severe septic shock.

More than a decade later, Rory’s mother, Orlaith Staunton, believes that change may finally be coming, that there may fewer tragedies like this one in the future. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday released new guidelines to help hospitals quickly detect and treat cases of sepsis.