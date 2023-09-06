C-Murder is currently serving a life sentence for a fatal shooting that occurred two decades ago, but Kim Kardashian has been working hard to help free him.

However, despite Kim K’s best efforts, the alleged victim’s brother, George Thomas, made an appearance on BOSS TALK 101 on Tuesday (September 5) to discuss the killing of his brother, Steve, and said he doesn’t understand why the reality TV star would believe the former No Limit Records rapper was innocent.

Though he has since forgiven C-Murder, Thomas firmly believes that the evidence and first-hand accounts by those involved in the murder prove without doubt that he is the culprit. That is precisely why he is offended by Kim K’s drive to prove the New Orleans rapper’s innocence.

“It was a slap in the face to the family,” he said. “It’s a high-profile case, so you jumped on a case without reading all of the facts.”

He added: “Had you done the research, you would say: ‘Hey, I’m not getting in this case.’ And then my family can’t properly mourn because every year — whether it’s BET, whether it’s something on YouTube, where there’s something else coming forward — it’s like it’s always he’s innocent, he was railroaded.”

C-Murder has been in jail for over 20 years, but according to Kim Kardashian, he might be able to come home soon thanks to a new law in Louisiana.

In 2020, the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star announced that she’d be joining Master P and others to try and free C-Murder, who’s been incarcerated after being convicted of killing Steve Thomas outside a Louisiana nightclub in 2002.

The fashion icon took to Twitter in early August to share an update on the case, saying that the two men forced to testify against C-Murder have since recanted those testimonies. Them going back on their previous statements means that there’s no longer any direct evidence tying C-Murder (real name Corey Miller) to the crime.

“There is no remaining evidence that even suggests that Corey Miller is any more culpable than the hundreds of patrons who were at the Platinum Club on January 12, 2002, when Steve Thomas was tragically shot,” Kardashian wrote. “Rather than search for the real perpetrator of the crime, the local sheriff’s office zeroed in on proving a case against Mr. Miller.

“The lead detective harassed multiple witnesses and mishandled the case to such a degree that the trial court had no choice but to grant Mr. Miller a new trial after he was convicted in 2003.”

