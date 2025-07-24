Paul Kirby Europe digital editor

Bloomberg via Getty Images Failure to reach a deal would lead to 30% US tariffs and EU countermeasures targeting US exports

The European Union has said it believes a deal on trade tariffs with the US is “within reach”, ahead of a 1 August deadline when President Donald Trump has threatened to impose a sweeping 30% levy on EU imports. Hopes were raised after EU diplomats suggested the US had proposed a broad 15% tariff on most European imports. A European Commission spokesman refused to speculate on the latest talks on Thursday, but said EU negotiators were working “might and main” to deliver a deal for Europe’s consumers and companies. White House spokesman Kush Desai said earlier that any talk about deals should be seen as “speculation” unless it was confirmed by the president.

Trump said on Wednesday that his condition for withdrawing the threatened 30% levy on EU imports was “if they agree to open up the [European] Union to American businesses”. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent suggested good progress with the EU was being made. The European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged at 2% on Thursday, after a series of rate cuts in recent months, and ECB President Christine Lagarde said “the sooner this trade uncertainty is resolved… the less uncertainty we’ll have to deal with”.

DANIEL ROLAND/AFP ECB President Christine Lagarde said it was time to bring an end to uncertainty in transatlantic trade

The chief executive of French luxury group LVMH, Bernard Arnault, said an accord similar to the one Japan reached with the US had to be reached amicably. “We cannot afford to fall out with the United States and engage in a trade war with our companies’ main market,” he told Le Figaro newspaper in France. The EU had initially hoped for a 10% baseline in US import tariffs, along the lines of a deal the US agreed with the UK, until Trump sent a letter threatening a 30% tariff. Until now, the EU has refrained from imposing counter-tariffs on the US, even though European companies have faced an extra 10% levy on exports, on top of an average duty of 4.8% they faced before the Trump presidency. However, if President Trump does not approve an EU accord, then member states have agreed to hit back with a list of countermeasures on US goods worth a total of €93bn (£81bn; $109bn) that would kick in days after the US tariffs. “These countermeasures will automatically click into force on 7 August should a negotiated outcome not happen before then,” European Commission spokesman Olof Gill told reporters. “Right now the EU is focused on finding a negotiated outcome with the US,” he said, while stressing that a “twin-tracks” approach meant that it was prepared to react without a deal.