A man in Austria has jumped on to a high-speed train after apparently being left behind at a station stop.

According to local media reports, the man, an Algerian aged 24, is reported to have decided to take advantage of a scheduled stop a St Poelten, 64km (60 miles) west of the capital Vienna, for a cigarette break.

It was too late by the time he realised the train had started pulling out of the station, but he took the decision to climb on to the space between two carriages, anyway.

He started banging on the windows to alert fellow passengers before an emergency stop was performed to allow him on board.