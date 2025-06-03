Portuguese and German police are starting a new search in Portugal as part of ongoing investigations into the disappearance of Madeleine McCann.

The search will cover the municipality of Lagos, which sits next to Praia da Luz, the town in the Algarve where she went missing nearly two decades ago.

Madeleine was three years old when she vanished from an apartment complex on 3 May 2007 while on holiday with her family.

The BBC’s Daniel Sandford is at the scene of the search, and says the focus seems to be around a disused farmhouse.

Video editor: Serene Khalifeh