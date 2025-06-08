The first Grand Slam showpiece between the two dominant players on the ATP Tour had been a tantalising prospect – and it surpassed the hype.

Both pushed themselves – and each other to the limit – in a classic contest who showcased all of their shot-making, athleticism and resilience.

The majority of the 15,000 fans were jumping to their feet after every point in a thrilling finale, where both players continued to execute top-quality shots that often defied belief.

Alcaraz flew out of the blocks in the first-to-10 match tie-break of the fifth set, sapping every last bit of energy of Sinner before sealing victory with a whipped forehand winner down the line.

He fell flat on his back before Sinner trudged around the net for a warm, heartfelt embrace.

Alcaraz somehow found the energy to sprint off court, climbing up the stands to celebrate with his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero, the rest of his team and family members including his parents.

After the second longest major final in history, both players were given rapturous rounds of applause as they collected their trophies.