Fair Winter LLC Paul Mescal plays a budding singer who forms a friendship with Josh O’Connor’s music student in The History of Sound

Scarlett Johansson, Jennifer Lawrence and Tom Cruise are among the Hollywood stars who are expected to hit the red carpet at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, which starts on Tuesday. Cannes is one of the most prestigious festivals in the film calendar, and gives premieres to productions that often go on to earn awards and acclaim. Here are five things to keep a critical eye out for on the French Riviera.

1. First glimpse at next year’s Oscar contenders

Okasha Jennifer Lawrence stars in director Lynne Ramsay’s new film Die My Love

In recent years, Cannes has re-established itself as the main launchpad for award contenders. Anora won the Palme d’Or at Cannes last May before going on to win best picture at the this year’s Oscars. Four of the last five Palme d’Or winners have subsequently been nominated for best picture. This year’s jury is led by French screen star Juliette Binoche and includes fellow actors Halle Berry and Jeremy Strong. Contenders for the Palme d’Or this year include Scottish director Lynne Ramsay’s adaptation of Ariana Harwicz’s novel Die My Love, which stars Lawrence and Robert Pattinson.

Mastermind Movie Inc O’Connor appears as an unemployed carpenter-turned-art thief in The Mastermind

English actor Josh O’Connor – known for portraying a tennis player in Challengers and Prince Charles in The Crown – stars in two films in competition, including The History of Sound opposite Paul Mescal, and The Mastermind, playing an amateur art thief. Wes Anderson’s new film The Phoenician Scheme has the most star-studded line-up at Cannes this year, with Johansson, Benicio Del Toro, Tom Hanks and Benedict Cumberbatch all featuring, as well as Riz Ahmed, Bryan Cranston and Richard Ayoade. Joaquin Phoenix and Emma Stone appear in Eddington, a pandemic-era dark comedy Western from Ari Aster. Director Richard Linklater’s Nouvelle Vague is described as telling the story of the making of Jean Luc Godard’s 1960 classic Breathless, in the same style and spirit as the original.

2. Hollywood stars becoming directors

Getty Images Scarlett Johansson stars in one Cannes film and directs another

Black Widow star Johansson has stepped behind the camera and will premiere her directorial debut, Eleanor the Great, about a 94-year-woman who is unexpectedly thrust into the spotlight. Fellow US actress Kristin Stewart will also bring a film she has directed – The Chronology of Water is adapted from writer Lidia Yuknavitch’s memoir of the same name. Meanwhile, British star Harris Dickinson is another actor moving behind the camera, with Urchin telling the story of a rough sleeper in London who struggles to turn his life around. Their films will all compete in the festival’s secondary Un Certain Regard strand.

3. Big names in the spotlight

Escape Artists Denzel Washington reunites with director Spike Lee for Highest 2 Lowest

Elsewhere, Hollywood legend Robert De Niro will collect the honorary Palme d’Or. Spike Lee’s fifth film with Denzel Washington, Highest 2 Lowest, will get its premiere out of competition. It’s a reinterpretation of Japanese film-maker Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 crime thriller High and Low, “played out on the mean streets of modern day New York City”. Jodie Foster plays a psychiatrist who investigates the apparent murder of one of her patients in Vie Privée (A Private Life), a French-language comedy that is also being screened out of competition. And Cruise will attend the premiere of the final instalment of Mission: Impossible… should he choose to accept the invitation.

4. Gaza documentaries

Getty Images Iranian film-maker and activist Sepideh Farsi has made a documentary about late Palestinian photographer Fatima Hassouna

Notable documentaries this year include Put Your Soul On Your Hand And Walk, about Palestinian war photojournalist Fatima Hassouna, who was killed along with her family in an Israeli strike on her home in Gaza last month – on the day after the festival announced its line-up. The anger over her death has increased interest in the feature. Another film, Once Upon a Time In Gaza, by Palestinian twins Tarzan and Arab Nasser, will be shown in the Un Certain Regard section. Other documentaries in the line-up include a hotly-awaited film about WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, The Six-Billion-Dollar Man, which was pulled from the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Meanwhile, a documentary about U2 frontman Bono is also on the festival bill, alongside one about 1984 novelist George Orwell.

5. #MeToo and more

